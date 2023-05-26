Russian soldiers hiding in panic: Freedom of Russia Legion reveals video from Belgorod Oblast
The Freedom of Russia Legion published a video of the operation that they had conducted in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.
Source: statement by the Freedom of Russia Legion
Quote: "The first video summary of our operation in Belgorod Oblast. The footage demonstrates the cowardice and unprofessionalism of Putin's troops.
While being superior in numbers, acting on the territory they knew, the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces were panically hiding in landings and under fences. The video contains footage of the shelter of a motorised rifle company in abandoned residential buildings of local residents. "
Details: The video also shows the shelling of the building where the Russian military was hiding, as well as the strikes delivered on their equipment.
Background:
On 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion announced that they had crossed the border and were "liberating" the settlements of Belgorod Oblast from the current Russian authorities: they started with the villages of Kozinka and Gora-Podol. These military formations also stated they were seeking the "liberation" of all of Russia.
The day after that, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced that all participants in the attack were killed, as well as that the counter-terrorist operation in the oblast was cancelled.
The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested that fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion have probably retreated closer to the border with Ukraine after the clash with Russian troops in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.
The Russian Volunteer Corps itself has claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defence is spreading false information about the alleged destruction of a convoy of their equipment in Bryansk Oblast, Russia.
The Ukrainian Defence Intelligence confirmed that it cooperated with the Russian Volunteer Corps, including the exchange of information.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!