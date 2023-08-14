Russian soldiers madcap escape from Makarivka goes viral — video

A video of Russian soldiers tucking their tales and fleeing for their lives after being routed by Ukrainian forces in the village of Makarivka, Donetsk Oblast, has gone viral.

While the video isn’t close enough to see the soldiers faces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s description that “Russians have only fear (in their eyes)” is certainly evident from the footage.

The video comes from months ago after the settlement was liberated at the beginning of Ukraine’s counteroffensive in June 2023.

The footage was uploaded around the same time that Russia lost control over the village Urozhaine, where the invaders were also forced to retreat, abandoning their equipment and heavy weaponry.

While Ukraine’s General Staff has yet to confirm the complete liberation of Makarivka, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar has announced that Ukraine has had “certain successes” in the area. Meanwhile, Kremlin propagandists persist in claiming that “not everything is lost there.”

However, the video from Makarivka suggests that if Urozhayne proves to be anything like Urozhayne, any Russian response is unlikely to prove fruitful.

