Russian soprano with ties to Putin withdraws from Met Opera performances

Shawna Chen
·1 min read
  Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  Anna Netrebko
    Anna Netrebko
    Russian-born Austrian operatic soprano

Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has withdrawn from her Metropolitan Opera performances after refusing to comply with the Met's condition that she repudiate public support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Met announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Netrebko, who has starred in multiple Met productions, has been linked to Putin for decades and endorsed his election in 2012, according to NPR. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, she has withdrawn or parted from several international opera houses.

Details: Netrebko was set to perform in "Turandot" this April and May, as well as "Don Carlo" next season. Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska will replace her in the upcoming "Turandot" performances.

  • "It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera," Met General Manager Peter Gelb said in a statement. "Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward."

Worth noting: Gelb had said on Sunday that the Met would cut ties with "artists or institutions that support Putin or are supported by him — not until the invasion and killing has been stopped, order has been restored, and restitutions have been made."

