Russian space chief: Sanctions could imperil space station

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dmitry Rogozin
    Russian diplomat (1963-)

MOSCOW (AP) — The head of Russia's space program said Saturday that the future of the International Space Station hangs in the balance after the United States, the European Union, and Canadian space agencies missed a deadline to meet Russian demands for lifting sanctions on Russian enterprises and hardware.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, told reporters that the state agency is preparing a report on the prospects of international cooperation at the station, to be presented to federal authorities “after Roscosmos has completed its analysis.”

Rogozin implied on Russian state TV that the Western sanctions, some of which predate Russia’s current military operations in Ukraine, could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS with cargo flights. Russia also sends manned missions to the space station.

He stressed that the Western partners need the space station and “cannot manage without Russia, because no one but us can deliver fuel to the station.”

Rogozin added that “only the engines of our cargo craft are able to correct the ISS’s orbit, keeping it safe from space debris.”

Rogozin later Saturday wrote on his Telegram channel that he received responses from his Western counterparts vowing to promote “further cooperation on the ISS and its operations.”

He reiterated his view that “the restoration of normal relations between partners in the ISS and other joint (space) projects is possible only with the complete and unconditional lifting” of sanctions, which he referred to as illegal.

Space is one of the last remaining areas of cooperation between Moscow and Western nations. U.S.-Russian negotiations on the resumption of joint flights to the space station were underway when Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine last month, prompting unprecedented sanctions on Russian state-linked entities.

So far the U.S. and Russia are still cooperating in space. A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts.

Mark Vande Hei landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan alongside the Russian Space Agency’s Pyotr Dubrov, who also spent the past year in space, and Anton Shkaplerov. Wind blew the capsule onto its side following touchdown, and the trio emerged into the late afternoon sun one by one.

Vande Hei’s return followed customary procedures. A small NASA team of doctors and other staff was on hand for the touchdown and returned home immediately with the 55-year-old astronaut.

___

Follow all AP stories on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Hargeisa fire: Inferno devastates market in Somaliland's capital

    Hundreds of businesses are destroyed in the main market of Hargeisa in an overnight blaze.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:Russia threatens to end cooperation with International Space StationRussian land mines create "catastrophic" threat to Ukrainian civiliansRed Cross plans renewed Mariupol evacuation attemptPope Francis implicitly criticizes Putin over warDefense Department will send Ukraine $300 million in additional military equipmentUN: Over 4.1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion beganGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Russia's powerful

  • Sudan general who led coup threatens to expel UN envoy

    Sudan’s top general threatened to expel the U.N. envoy to the country, accusing him of “flagrant interference” in the country’s affairs. Friday’s comments by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, came less than a week after U.N. envoy Volker Perthes warned that Sudan was heading for “an economic and security collapse” unless it addresses the political paralysis. Sudan plunged into turmoil following an October military coup led by Burhan removed a Western-backed transitional government.

  • Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted

    Dmitry Rogozin, head of Roscosmos, said in a social media post that the aim of the sanctions is to "kill Russian economy and plunge our people into despair and hunger, to get our country on its knees". "That's why I believe that the restoration of normal relations between the partners at the International Space Station (ISS) and other projects is possible only with full and unconditional removal of illegal sanctions," Rogozin said.

  • Indian giant Tata Group to debut super app on April 7

    Indian conglomerate Tata Group plans to debut its long-anticipated ‘super app,’ called TataNeu, to the public on April 7, the company has disclosed on its app and Play Store page. Years-in-the-making and riddled with multiple delays and buggy performance, TataNeu is the salt-to-software giant’s attempt to go head-to-head with rivals including American e-commerce group Amazon and local billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Platforms that have scaled to new heights in the past decade while Tata focused on more legacy businesses. The app clubs several of Tata Group services including some such as online grocer BigBasket and e-pharmacy platform 1Mg that the firm has purchased in recent years.

  • Russia says co-operation on the ISS will end

    Russia is to end co-operation on the International Space Station, the head of its space agency has said. The country will no longer work with partners such as Nasa and the European Space Agency on the floating lab, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin announced on social media. The ISS is the last remaining significant space project that Russia works on with those partner space agencies, after other launches and work was cancelled in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Florida man sentenced for making violent threats to Pelosi and AOC

    A Florida man was sentenced on Friday to 18 months in prison for making violent threats to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Chicago prosecutor Kim Foxx. Driving the news: Paul Vernon Hoeffer, 60, pleaded guilty in January to threatening to cut Pelosi's head off "Jihadist style" and calling Ocasio-Cortez to tell her he would "rip her head off," according to Politico.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details:

  • U.S. investigators cleared to help with 737 crash in China

    Personnel from the NTSB, FAA and Boeing have obtained visas from China to help support the investigation.

  • Westward Ho! Maine potatoes travel far after western drought

    Maine’s potato growers had such a bumper crop this past season that they stepped in to help their big brothers out west who were short on spuds. Farmers from Maine shipped potatoes by rail for the first time in four decades this winter thanks to a strong harvest in the state and heat and dry weather that stymied farmers in renowned potato-growing states like Idaho and Washington. All told, 21 million pounds (9.5 million kilograms) of potatoes, virtually all from growers in northern Maine, flowed through a rail-connected warehouse owned by LaJoie Growers LLC. That equates to more than 530 truckloads of potatoes, said co-owner Jay LaJoie.

  • North Korea Is Linked to a Cyberattack Disguised as a COVID Vaccine Registration Site

    Hackers linked to North Korea were suspected of carrying out a cyberattack on South Koreans through emails disguised as official messages sent from a medical journal calling on recipients to book appointments for a new coronavirus vaccine, a South Korean cybersecurity company said in a statement Friday. The cyberattack, which came less than a week after North Korea conducted its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile test to date, was sent from an email address belonging to the Korean

  • Reports Swirl That a Billionaire Was Poisoned in Peace Talks Over Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

    As Roman Abramovich was being examined, he asked: "Are we dying?"

  • Elton John credits Ryan White's family with saving his life

    The singer told the crowd at his concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday that spending time around White’s family caused him to make changes in his life. White was from Indiana. White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990.

  • Border truce ‘didn’t include the Chiefs,’ Kansas governor says amid relocation talk

    ‘You know, I would be all for it, obviously,’ Gov. Laura Kelly said of moving the Chiefs to Kansas.

  • In Disney, DeSantis finds his corporate foil

    One of Florida’s biggest political players, The Walt Disney Co. is known here in the state capital for getting what it wants as it showers candidates and

  • Imposter Syndrome Can Play a Surprising Role in Narcissistic Relationships

    Therapist Ramani Durvasula believes all survivors of narcissistic abuse experience impostor syndrome to some degree.

  • Ukrainian flag raised over Chernobyl nuclear plant after Russian troops withdraw

    "Today, April 2, at 11:00, Ukrainian flag was raised over the Chernobyl NPP and the anthem was sung," Energoatom said in a statement.

  • Black DoorDash driver tased in traffic stop

    A Black DoorDash driver was tased by a white police officer at a traffic stop in Tennessee last month after the officer alleged that the driver was resisting. Footage shared by the driver’s attorney, which is less than a minute long and posted on Facebook on March 18, shows Delane Gordon, the driver, and the…

  • Katy Perry’s Ultra-Private Beverly Hills Estate Hits the Market for $19.5 Million

    Modern and colorful, the lush property has private hiking trails and a pool area that will transport you to the French Riviera.

  • Ukraine war: Russia threatens to stop supplying gas if not paid in roubles

    Vladimir Putin orders "unfriendly" foreign buyers of Russia's gas to open Russian bank accounts.

  • ‘Cruel’ couple who denied boys food and made them stand for hours are jailed

    The couple were arrested when one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare.