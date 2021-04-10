Russian space programme facing existential crisis as Elon Musk helps US relaunch Nasa ambitions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nataliya Vasilyeva
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A view shows an apartment block with a mural depicting Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, in Odintsovo - MAXIM SHEMETOV&#xa0;/REUTERS
A view shows an apartment block with a mural depicting Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, in Odintsovo - MAXIM SHEMETOV /REUTERS

It took four international crews and almost a year before anyone onboard the International Space Station could locate the air leak, untraceable by equipment at hand, which had been driving the cosmonauts insane.

One evening last October, Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner in a desperate attempt to find that tiny hole sucking up precious air ripped up a tea bag inside one of the station’s segments, sending the tea leaves flying into weightlessness. A day later, he saw the tea leaves cluster around a tiny scratch that had been leaking air all along.

Mr Vagner’s ingenuity won him plaudits back home but the incident at the 22-year-old core segment of the station has laid bare Russia’s withering space dream as the country is nearing the 60th anniversary of the first human space flight. By the end of February, the Russian space agency reported six scratches on the Zvezda module which were leaking air.

Yuri Gagarin took off for his maiden flight 60 years ago on Monday - 12 April, 1961 - in a triumph of Soviet science in its rivalry with the United States. Now Russia’s landmark space programme is facing an existential crisis due to mismanagement and a lack of vision as the United States and China have left Russia far behind in the space race.

Yuri Alexeyevich Gagarin in the Vostok 1 command capsule 60 years ago&#xa0; - HO/AFP via Getty Images
Yuri Alexeyevich Gagarin in the Vostok 1 command capsule 60 years ago - HO/AFP via Getty Images

Launched in 1998, the International Space Station was supposed to serve for no more than two decades, and, unless extended, the current agreement would see it shut down in 2024, leaving Russia without tangible space presence while the US is busy with a flurry of other projects including a manned mission to the moon.

“What Gagarin started for Russia would be over if Russia were to ditch its ISS programme in 2025 because there will be nowhere for Russian cosmonauts to fly to,” Ivan Moiseyev, who heads the Space Policy Institute in Moscow and used to advise the Russian government, told the Telegraph.

Senior officials in charge of the orbiting lab have been crying for help to save the space programme which no longer delivers any ground-breaking achievements.

Vladimir Solovyev, director general of the state-run RKK Energia corporation which oversees the Russian segment of the ISS, in November warned about “an avalanche of broken equipment” onboard as soon as in 2025.

Veteran cosmonauts like Gennady Padalka have been outspoken about the growing technology gap between the US and China and Russia.

“We’re still flying on the same stuff that we inherited from the Soviet Union,” he lamented in an interview at the end of 2019, adding that his generation “has not created anything new as far as manned space flights go.”

The Soviet space programme was an indisputable achievement of the Communist regime and the ultimate proof of its superiority but Russia’s space industry has struggled to find its purpose since the fall of the Soviet Union.

“Russian government under Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin have been busy exploiting the technological and industrial legacy of the Soviet space programme but now we’re facing the question ‘What’s next?’,” Pavel Luzin, an independent space expert, told the Telegraph, describing the space programme as one of the last remaining “insignia of Russia as a superpower.”

Space timeline
Space timeline

Russia’s clunky but incredibly reliable Soyuz spacecraft, designed in the 1960s, was the only link to the International Space Station for nearly ten years after the US mothballed its shuttle programme in 2011.

Russia has cashed in by sending Americans into space, charging NASA about $80 million (£58 million) per seat.

The Americans were reportedly annoyed by the high price tag, and further cooperation in space has been hampered by heightened tensions between Russia and the US which have been likened to the Cold War era.

When Elon Musk’s SpaceX blasted off for its first mission to the ISS last November, breaking Russia’s monopoly of nine years, many in Russia looked back at the past decade as a missed opportunity.

Maxim Surayev, a Russian cosmonaut who spent two six-month stints in orbit in 2010 and 2014, was among those who criticised the Russian space agency for failing to modernise the industry while racking up profits from American astronauts.

Cosmonauts of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Sergei Ryzhikov, Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins&#xa0; - GCTC/Roscosmos/REUTERS
Cosmonauts of the Russian space agency Roscosmos Sergei Ryzhikov, Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins - GCTC/Roscosmos/REUTERS

“Yuri Gagarin, I’ve sorry, we’ve screwed it up,” he tweeted last October while posting a video of NASA test-launching a new rocket booster that should send Americans back to the moon in 2024, something that is out of reach for the Russian space programme.

Roscosmos in recent months has flooded the media with announcements of new rocket projects, plans for a moon base and international cooperation.

Yet, an overwhelming majority of those projects are merely blueprints unlikely to be ever completed as several Soviet-era companies that once designed and produced rockets have fallen on hard times, often losing their entire production facilities to real estate development.

Nauka, the new module for the International Space Station is expected to be launched this summer - 14 years after the original date. The heavy-lift Angara rocket, designed in 1992, was first test-launched in 2014 and still has not replaced the Soviet-era Proton. Even when it is fully operational, Angara will still be several steps behind SpaceX’s reusable rockets.

A poster of Russian cosmonaut Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova in 1963 - SSPL/Getty Images
A poster of Russian cosmonaut Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova in 1963 - SSPL/Getty Images

Mr Moiseyev of the Space Policy Institute speaks of Russia pursuing projects like Angara as inertia motion since “enormous amounts of money has been spent on it already, and for officials, it’s too late to say that it’s not needed or outdated.”

Another controversial space investment is Vostochny, Russia’s news launchpad in the Far East that has already cost over £2 billion and been marred with corruption scandals which led to several convictions.

It was only after Russia started building the launchpad, which is supposed to be replace the Gagarin-era facility in Kazakhstan, that the questions were raised about its location: travel time from the other side of the country where the spacecraft are assembled is too long while its relative proximity to the Pacific Ocean would mean that Russia’s landing vehicles would have to be phased out.

Industry experts describe the 1990s as the golden era of cooperation between Russia and the US in space but the growing Russia-US confrontation is undermining the decades of joint work.

Russia has been accused of doing little to modernise its space technology (file photo)&#xa0; - &#xa0;SERGEI CHIRIKOV/EPA
Russia has been accused of doing little to modernise its space technology (file photo) - SERGEI CHIRIKOV/EPA

Russia has recently publicly refused to join the US-led Gateway project for a lunar station, opting out for cooperation with China but industry experts are skeptical of the idea, pointing to China’s reluctance to share technology with other countries.

After years of under-funding, cosmonauts and space industry insiders speak about a lack of long-term vision for space exploration.

A year after the planned release date, Russia still has not unveiled its long-term strategy for space research for the decade ahead, raising questions about the future of the industry which is estimated to employ a quarter million people.

“Russia is now at the crossroads: either we keep flying to the ISS, rip our chunk off the station and do God knows what with it, or we try to cooperate with America and Europe, says Mr Luzin. "In that case we need to fix our relations, but with Vladimir Putin in power it is problematic.” -

Recommended Stories

  • Mourners placed flowers at Buckingham Palace following the death of Prince Philip

    Many gathered at Buckingham Palace following the death of Prince Philip to pay respects.

  • Opinion: The NCAA's mishandling of the women's basketball tournament has bled into complaints about volleyball

    We're off to the races with complaint after complaint after NCAA mishandled women's basketball tournament.

  • US expresses concern as Russia 'sends ballistic missiles' to Ukraine border

    The United States on Thursday said it was discussing Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border with Nato allies as fresh reports showed Russia deploying ballistic missiles to the area. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that Washington was “increasingly concerned” about what has been described as Russia’s largest military manoeuvres in the area since the break-out of hostilities in eastern Ukraine in 2014. “Five Ukrainian soldiers have been killed this week alone. These are all deeply concerning signs,” Ms Psaki told reporters on Thursday. Russia’s military build-up was first reported last month as social media footage showed an unusually large number of tanks, troops and other equipment moving across the country to the south and the south-west. Fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian government troops in eastern Ukraine first broke out following Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea but had subsided in recent years.

  • The true story of how Prince Philip's DNA solved a Russian Romanov murder mystery

    It was the mystery that captured the imagination of the world, as a Russian Imperial dynasty was ruthlessly executed before details of their disappearance obfuscated for decades. In 2018, the true story of how the Duke of Edinburgh helped piece together the murders of Tsar Nicholas II and his family was told by the Science Museum in an exhibition detailing how his DNA provided the key. The Duke, who offered a blood sample to experts attempting to identify bodies found in unmarked graves in 1993, provided a match with the Tsarina and her daughters, related through the maternal line, proving once and for all their fate. The research by that team, known in detail only to scientists until recently, was put on display for the first time, with graphs of the Tsar’s own DNA exhibited alongside details of the Duke’s contribution of five cubic centimetres of blood. The Duke is the grand-nephew of the Tsarina, with her older sister Victoria Mountbatten his maternal grandmother. He was invited to assist the investigation into her murder by Dr Peter Gill and his team at the Forensic Science Service, who used mitochondrial DNA analysis to determine they have proved "virtually beyond doubt" that bones found in a grave in Yekaterinburg in July 1991 were those of the Romanovs. The Duke was keenly aware of his family history, reported to have once answered a question about whether he would like to travel to Russia with the words: "I would like to go to Russia very much, although the ba----ds murdered half my family." The Science Museum exhibition, The Last Tsar: Blood and Revolution, was designed to explore the decades of scientific development that have helped experts piece together what happened to the Romanov family, opened in the centenary of their executions.

  • Florida man sentenced in crash that killed Ohio mom, child

    A Florida judge sentenced a 21-year-old man to 24 years in prison for killing an Ohio mother and her young daughter in a 2018 traffic crash. Hillsborough Circuit Judge Christopher Nash heard hours of testimony on Thursday before announcing his decision to send Cameron Herrin to prison. Herrin's family members began to weep as sheriff's deputies placed him in handcuffs after the hearing, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • Manchin: 'No circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster'

    Sen. Joe Manchin came out against eliminating the filibuster, a stance that could jeopardize President Joe Biden's legislative priorities.

  • Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope accepts offensive challenge

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was challenged by Lakers coach Frank Vogel to become more of an offensive force. He had 28 points in narrow loss to the Heat.

  • Tatum's career-high 53 help Celtics top T-Wolves 145-136

    The only regret Jayson Tatum had about his first career 50-point game was that his 2-year-old son wasn't there to see it. “It just means I’ll have to do it again someday," Tatum said. Tatum scored a career-high 53 points — including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — and the Boston Celtics held on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 145-136 on Friday night.

  • Dustin Johnson misses 2021 Masters cut five months after winning green jacket

    His time in Augusta wrapped up much earlier than expected.

  • All 200 walk-up COVID-19 vaccine slots used up at stadium

    One of Maryland's first COVID-19 mass vaccination sites got even more busier Friday at the same time as some bad news evolved about vaccine supply. According to the University of Maryland Medical System, which runs the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site, almost 6,000 patients were scheduled Friday, and for the first time, the site also accepted walk-ups.

  • Boise State loses its top scorer to Pac-12; Bronco soccer team falls to San Diego State

    “I definitely think this season has been a stepping stone and a great learning opportunity for our team.”

  • Close call: Police share scary video to promote crosswalk safety

    Police said the driver was ticketed and also said that if they could speak to the boy, they would tell him he also made a mistake.

  • Countries worldwide hit new records for virus cases, deaths

    Ambulances filled with breathless patients lined up in Brazil as nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections. In the United States, Detroit leaders began making a plan to knock on every door to persuade people to get vaccine shots. Brazil this week became just the second country, after the U.S., to report a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4,000.

  • Smith scores 2 as Golden Knights beat Coyotes 7-4

    Reilly Smith scored twice to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 7-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Jonathan Marchessault, William Carrier, Keegan Kolesar, Chandler Stephenson, and Max Pacioretty also scored for the Golden Knights, while Robin Lehner made 22 saves.

  • Vaccitech, startup behind AstraZeneca-Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine, files for U.S. IPO

    The British company plans to list the American depositary shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "VACC". Vaccitech's revenue dropped about 30% to $4.8 million in the year ended Dec. 31, even as its net loss narrowed to $17.9 million from $22.7 million due to lower research and development expenses. The company noted in a filing https://bit.ly/3t5lRs5 that based on its understanding, it would not be entitled to receive any royalties or payments from sub-licensees from the commercialization of the AstraZeneca vaccine until after the pandemic is over.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • Government must engage with loyalist paramilitaries amid fears over unrest, NI security sources say

    The Government must begin engaging with loyalist paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland to prevent a repeat of the violence that has erupted in recent days, Belfast security sources have warned. A well-placed insider close to loyalist paramilitaries in the province told The Telegraph that ministers must engage with the groups to “help shape the debate” over Northern Ireland’s future. The source claimed that while Northern Ireland’s justice department refused to engage, there was a need to start a similar dialogue with loyalists to that initiated by Margaret Thatcher with Sinn Fein and IRA during the Troubles. “The Department of Justice [part of the Northern Ireland Executive] won’t speak to the paramilitaries, but somebody has to make that relationship work - talk and shape the debate. They did it 20 years ago,” the source said. Their calls have been echoed by senior figures in the DUP, one of whom told this newspaper they had warned ministers of the need for more “fundamental engagement” to help address the complex and deep-rooted concerns of unionists. However, the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), the umbrella organisation for paramilitary groups, denied any involvement in the rioting, adding that any action taken by “the loyalist community should be entirely peaceful.”

  • Publix pharmacies in NC will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday

    This is the first time the company has offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments in North Carolina.

  • Exclusive: How Ted Kennedy and Nancy Pelosi pushed Barack Obama to go big on health care

    First Pelosi cut off the exits that opened to a smaller White House bill. Then Kennedy wrote a dying letter to bolster Obama's boldest goals.