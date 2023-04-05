Russian special services obstructing return of Ukrainian children home – ombudsman

Children

He described the case of 17-year-old Bohdan Yerokhin from Mariupol, who was kidnapped and forcibly taken to Donetsk, and then placed with a foster family in Russia, while his sister remained in Ukraine.

“It should be noted that this young man is a citizen of Ukraine. Therefore, his forcible displacement to the territory of the aggressor country is not a ‘rescue’, as (war-crimes suspect and Russian Children’s Rights Ombudsman) Lvova-Belova points out, but a crime,” Lubinets said.

He said boy attempted to return to Ukraine by himself, but was stopped by Russian special services in Belarus and sent back to Russia. Lvova-Belova herself reported the case, Lubinets said.

“This story is another public acknowledgement of the war crimes committed – the abduction of Ukrainian children!” the Ukrainian official said.

“I’m confident that there will be just punishment for this! We’re working towards this, and in regard to the above-mentioned fact and similar cases, we will be turning to competent authorities!”

