Russian spy sentenced to 12 years for scouting missile hits, army bases

An FSB agent has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of spying, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported on Oct. 31.

The operative and three of his accomplices were detained as a result of a special operation in March 2023 in the frontline area of eastern Ukraine.

The unnamed spy helped target Russian airstrikes in Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblasts, and identify the locations of Ukrainian troops and equipment.

After being recruited, the Russian agent underwent a special training course in reconnaissance and subversion. He was also involved in the dissemination of Russian propaganda.

