Russian State Duma denounces Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

The State Duma of Russia voted for the bill about the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE).

Source: European Pravda with reference to Interfax

Russia’s participation in the treaty was suspended with the order of Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, in July 2007, and on 29 November 2007 a corresponding law was introduced.

Leonid Slutsky, Head of the State Duma Committee for International Affairs, stated that the treaty has existed only de jure for a long time, its denunciation will strengthen the security of Russia.

Quote: "Russian suspended its participation in the treaty back in 2007 due to a hypocritical stance of the NATO bloc, the members of which have not ratified an adapted version of the Treaty. From the practical point of view, the treaty only exists on paper."

Andrey Kartapolov, Head of the Defence Committee of the State Duma, claimed on 16 May that the denunciation of the treaty is "our [Russia’s – ed.] signal to the West that neither the US not NATO member states are reliable partners to make agreements with, whose stance we take into account."

Putin introduced the bill about the denunciation of the CFE to the State Duma of Russia last week.

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe was signed on 19 November 1990 in Paris by 16 NATO member states (Belgium, the UK, Germany, Greece, Denmark, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the US, Türkiye and France) and 6 states of the organisation of the Treaty of Warsaw (Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, USSR and Czechoslovakia) and came into force on 9 November 1992.

The treaty implemented quotas on the quantity of military equipment, which the signees could have, including tanks, artillery, helicopters and aircraft.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





