Russian State Duma prohibits insulting military under threat of up to 15 years in prison

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Russia has adopted amendments to the law, according to which "discrediting" the Russian military fighting in Ukraine can result in 15 years in prison.

Source: Russian State Duma

Quote from Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma: "The law prohibiting discrediting and slandering the participants of the special military operation [as the Russians call the war against Ukraine – ed.] has been adopted.

All those who are risking their lives to ensure the security of the country and its citizens are protected from provocations and lies. Such actions are unacceptable. The punishment for the criminals is severe – up to 15 years in prison."

Details: The amendments were adopted in the third and final reading on 14 March.

According to the amendments to the Criminal Code, the provisions on liability "for public actions aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation" will also be extended to "volunteer formations, organisations or individuals who assist in the performance of tasks assigned to the Armed Forces".

In particular, the penalty under Art. 207.3.1 and of Art. 280.3.1 (discrediting the military) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is increased from 3 to 5 years. The penalty under Article 280.3.2 of the Criminal Code (repeated discrediting that led to dangerous consequences) is increased from 5 to 7 years in prison. The maximum term of imprisonment was increased to 15 years, and fines were increased to 5 million roubles.

Also, Article 20.3.3 of the Administrative Code was supplemented with liability for discrediting volunteer formations, organisations or individuals performing tasks for the Russian Armed Forces. The fines under this article are up to 50,000 roubles for citizens and up to 500,000 roubles for legal entities [US$664 and US$6,640 respectively – ed.].

It is reported that criminal punishment occurs if the offender has been previously brought to administrative responsibility for similar actions within one year.

Background: On 1 March, it was reported that the State Duma of Russia made amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Administrative Offences, according to which the "discrediting" of the Russian military can be punished with an up to 15-year prison sentence.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

