Russian state gas company Gazprom reveals drops in production and sales

3
·2 min read
Alexey Miller, CEO of Gazprom
Alexey Miller, CEO of Gazprom

Read also: Gas prices in Europe up by 20% amid Gazprom-Naftogaz conflict

According to preliminary data, Gazprom produced 313.3 billion cubic meters of gas in the nine months of 2022. This is 17.1% (64.8 billion cubic meters) less than in 2021.

Read also: Russia’s Gazprom threatens to impose sanctions on Ukraine’s Naftogaz

Exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 86.9 billion cubic meters - 40.4% (by 58.9 billion cubic meters) less than in the same period in 2021, Gazprom said.

Demand for the company's gas in the domestic market over this period decreased by 4.1% (by 7.2 billion cubic meters).

Read also: Sabotage of Nord Stream gas pipelines leads to largest methane leak in history

Gazprom also said that the key factor in reducing gas demand in the world was the reduction in gas consumption in the EU.

“For the first nine months of this year, according to the first preliminary estimates and available operational data, global demand has decreased by about 40 billion cubic meters,” Gazprom said.

“In this reduction, 75% or 30 billion cubic meters is the share of 27 EU countries. Gas consumption also decreased in the UK: over the specified period - by about 5 billion cubic meters. Thus, the total share of the EU countries and the UK in the reduction of world demand is almost 90%.”

Read also: Russian warships, submarines spotted near Nord Stream gas leak sites, reports CNN

Gazprom also noted the growth of gas exports to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under a bilateral long-term contract with CNPC.

“Supplies regularly go beyond the daily contract quantities,” the statement said.

“In September, two historical maximums of the daily volume of exports were recorded for the entire period of deliveries.”

Read also: US slaps new sanctions on Russia for annexation of Ukrainian territories

According to German media, German authorities believe that the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and one of the Nord Stream 2 pipelines, damaged as a result of an unknown incident, are permanently out of order. EU authorities have said that they believe the incident to be the result of sabotage.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands have revoked an operating license from the Turkish Stream gas pipeline operator, through which Russian gas is transported to Southern and South-Eastern Europe.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russian troops launch rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: one rocket downed over city

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 10:44 On the morning of 5 October, Russia launched rocket attacks on infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia and on the city itself; early reports indicate that there are casualties.

  • Daily Briefing: Putin defies as losses mount

    Russia rebukes international law and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • Russian occupiers worry about security in Crimea because of "sabotage"

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 10:15 The Kremlin has said that it plans to strengthen the "security of transport infrastructure" in occupied Crimea, which is allegedly threatened by the activities of the Ukrainian special services, and that the protection of transport facilities should not be entrusted to "unauthorised persons".

  • Belarus opposition hopeful at Russian setbacks in Ukraine

    Belarus’ opposition leader said Wednesday that she believes Russian military setbacks in Ukraine could shake the hold on power of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Tsikhanouskaya fled to Lithuania after Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in disputed August 2020 elections that were viewed in the West as fraudulent, and which many thought she won.

  • Taiwan vows to respond to China's military flight incursions

    Taiwan’s defense minister on Wednesday said the island will respond to incursions into its airspace by Chinese warplanes and drones, but gave no details on specific actions. Responding to questions from legislators, Chiu Kuo-cheng said China’s newly aggressive stance had changed what Taiwan would define as a “first strike” that would necessitate a response. China stepped up its military exercises, fired missiles into waters near Taiwan and sent warplanes across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait in response to an August visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

  • Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council on intensification of nuclear news: Information terrorism from Russia

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 14:53 The Centre for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) emphasises that Russia will continue to intensify nuclear blackmail, so there is a high probability of all kinds of provocations on its part.

  • EU's McGuinness says EU sanctions against Russia are working well

    European Union sanctions against Russia are working well, a top European Commissioner said on Tuesday, dismissing as Russian propaganda criticism that EU measures were ineffective and had little impact. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticised EU sanctions on Sept. 26, saying they had backfired. But EU Commissioner for Financial Stability Mairead McGuinness dismissed such views as influenced by well-prepared Russian propaganda.

  • Jack Dorsey called Facebook 'the swamp of despair' in private texts to Elon Musk

    Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey has publicly poked fun at Facebook before, but newly released texts show how he refers to it in private.

  • Europe Turns Its Back on Russian Crude as Sanctions Draw Closer

    (Bloomberg) -- The European market for Russia’s seaborne crude is drying up as sanctions draw nearer, and the country’s Asian customers aren’t picking up the slack like they once were. Most Read from BloombergTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for Firs

  • Pentagon sending Excalibur guided artillery, more HIMARS to Ukraine

    US officials had avoided publicly acknowledging sending Excalibur, co-developed by Raytheon Missiles and Defense and BAE Systems Bofor of Sweden.

  • Russians trying to construct "state border" at Vasylivka checkpoint, says Zaporizhzhia governor

    Russian occupation authorities are trying to set up a "state border" at a checkpoint separating occupied and free Ukrainian territory near the town of Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Zaporizhzhia regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on national TV on Oct. 4.

  • Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

    The Kremlin held the door open for expanding areas of Ukraine under Russian control following the absorption of four regions it currently holds. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “certain territories will be reclaimed, and we will keep consulting residents who would be eager to embrace Russia.” Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws absorbing the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine into Russia after the Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham.

  • Russian Defence Minister Shoigu says Russia has already recruited more than 200,000 conscripts

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13:26 Russian Defene Minister Sergey Shoigu said that more than 200,000 people have joined the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation under the partial mobilisation.

  • Capping Russia's oil profits could keep oil flowing to global markets at a reasonable cost while slashing Putin's war funding

    The world as we know it cannot function without oil, giving oil-producing countries an advantage economists call market power. Nations that produce oil are able to set the price, while countries that rely on oil have little choice but to buy it at prices determined by the seller. While this asymmetry in market power generally favors the seller, in response to the war in Ukraine, a group of global oil buyers are trying to leverage their economic purchasing power to weaken Russia’s strength as a m

  • Crimea lacks medical supplies to treat injured occupiers General Staff

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 5 OCTOBER 2022, 07:18 There is a lack of medical supplies for the treatment of injured occupiers at the medical facilities of Yevpatoriia in the Russian-occupied Crimea.

  • Pro-Russian groups raised nearly $400,000 in cryptocurrency to fund Moscow's war with Ukraine and evade US sanctions, report says

    The groups used Telegram to raise funds in cryptocurrencies to purchase equipment like drones and radios for the Russian military.

  • US sanctions Bosnian minister in anti-corruption effort

    The U.S. government imposed sanctions Monday on the head of Bosnia’s autonomous Bosniak-Croat Federation and others, acting less than a week after it levied sanctions on a state prosecutor accused of being complicit in corruption and undermining democratic processes in the Western Balkans. The Treasury Department said its Office of Foreign Assets Control designated sanctions Monday against Prime Minister Fadil Novalic, saying he misused pensioner data acquired through his official position in the week before the 2018 elections. The new sanctions come after state prosecutor Diana Kajmakovic, whom Treasury called a “ brazenly corrupt state prosecutor with links to criminal organizations," was designated for sanctions last week.

  • RBA Surprises Market With Quarter-Point Hike, Currency Tumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia staked out an outlier position among major central banks, becoming the first to break with outsized interest-rate increases as it delivered a quarter percentage-point move.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens

  • One of the chief architects of the GOP's stance for denying the 2020 election said he 'never egged on any' claims of mass voter fraud

    Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana previously touted, in past interviews, claims of "rigged" voting machines and "credible allegations of fraud."

  • Dow soars 800 points as stocks extend massive rally on fresh hopes for less hawkish central banks

    A drop in US job openings and a smaller-than-expected rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia helped fuel the best two-day rally since 2020.