Russian state media is claiming that the reporter who Putin said was too 'beautiful' to understand him was part of a US 'special operation' to make him look bad

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jake Epstein,Sophia Ankel
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble (L) attend the Russian Energy Week 2001 plenary meeting on October 13, 2021 in Moscow, Russia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble (L) attend the Russian Energy Week 2001 plenary meeting on October 13, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

  • Russian state media claims an interview with Putin was part of a US operation to make him look bad.

  • American journalist Hadley Gamble interviewed Putin at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow last week.

  • Putin also suggested that Gamble was too "beautiful" to understand his explanation of a gas issue.

Russian state media is claiming that the reporter whom President Vladimir Putin said was too 'beautiful' to understand him during an interview last week was part of a US "special operation" to make him look bad, the Daily Beast first reported.

Journalists, figures, and personalities across the Russian media sphere have denounced American CNBC journalist Hadley Gamble, targeting her with misogynist digs and accusations of being part of a government plot.

Olga Skabeeva, a host of a state TV show, said Gamble was part of a US "special operation" to target Putin, according to a translation by the Daily Beast.

Mikhail Markelov, a journalist and former politician, agreed with Skabeeva and reportedly described Gamble as a "secret weapon."

Other commentators criticized the interview and made misogynistic claims about Gamble's appearance or attire.

The Daily Beast reported that radio host Vladimir Soloviev referred to Gamble as "that American broad from the Middle East" and claimed she was trying to distract Putin with her "sex appeal."

Gamble spoke to Putin at the Russian Energy Week in Moscow on Wednesday and addressed recent accusations that Russia was withholding gas supplies to Europe in an effort to drive up prices.

Seemingly irritated, Putin turned to the audience and said in Russian: "Beautiful woman, pretty, I'm telling her one thing. She instantly tells me the opposite as if she didn't hear what I said," The Hill reported.

Gamble later posted a photograph to Instagram of the front page of Russian newspaper Kommersant that showed her leg during her interview with Putin.

"My best angle #feminism #Russia," Gamble wrote.

Watch the full interview here:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Some of Africa’s largest banks are using a new blockchain-based payments processor

    Nigeria-based Appzone has launched a blockchain-based switch for processing intra-African payments that will use a stablecoin.

  • Chick-fil-A 'secretly' marks up food prices for delivery orders by up to 30%, according to a lawsuit

    The lawsuit argues that the higher prices are deceptive because Chick-fil-A never explicitly tells customers about the up-charge.

  • Israel gives legal status to 4K in gesture to Palestinians

    Israel said Tuesday it would grant legal residency to 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, a gesture to the Palestinian Authority that will allow people who have lived under severe restrictions for years to get official IDs. It's one of a series of gestures announced after a rare high-level meeting in August between Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas aimed at strengthening the PA, which administers parts of the occupied West Bank and coordinates with Israel on security. Israel is trying to bolster the increasingly unpopular and autocratic PA in order to weaken its militant Hamas rivals, who rule the Gaza Strip.

  • UN atomic agency head to visit Iran as nuke talks uncertain

    The head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog plans to visit Iran before the end of next month amid questions about whether Iran will return to negotiations aimed at reviving the languishing 2015 nuclear deal. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said Tuesday he intends to visit Tehran “soon” to discuss and hopefully resolve specific concerns about Iran’s nuclear program. Iran is in violation of several aspects of the 2015 deal that the IAEA is charged with monitoring and has suspended some elements of other cooperation with the watchdog.

  • Trump calls Colin Powell a 'classic RINO' who 'made big mistakes' in Iraq: 'But anyway, may he rest in peace!'

    Trump also went after Powell over his central role in promoting the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 while serving in the Bush administration.

  • Myanmar frees political prisoners after ASEAN pressure, then re-arrests some

    State television announced late on Monday more than 5,600 people arrested or wanted over anti-coup protests would be granted amnesty following a speech from Myanmar's junta chief saying his government was committed to peace and democracy. The release was described by some activists as a ploy by the ruling military to try to rebuild its international reputation after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) took the rare step of excluding the junta chief from its summit. Shortly after local media began late on Monday documenting the release of parliamentarians, journalists and others from Yangon's Insein prison and facilities in Mandalay, Lashio, Meiktila and Myeik, reports followed of re-arrests.

  • Film crew shot 30 hours of footage on trip to space station

    If the project stays on track, the movie will beat a Hollywood production announced last year by NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX, starring Tom Cruise, to the silver screen.

  • A deal for nuclear-powered subs is only the latest secretive collaboration between US, UK, and Australian forces

    Despite the fanfare around AUKUS, Australian-UK-US military cooperation goes back decades, and special-operations forces have been a key component.

  • Manchin Told White House Child Tax Credit Must Include Work Requirement, Income Cap: Report

    Joe Manchin has warned the White House that an extension of the child tax credit must include a work requirement and a family income cap at $60,000 to pass.

  • A viral TikTok shows a woman on a Delta flight ranting about COVID-19 through a microphone headset

    A TikTok of a woman being ushered away by flight attendants after trying to give a speech to airline passengers about COVID-19 has gone viral.

  • RS Recommends: Get The Beatles’ New Book, ‘Get Back’ for $36 (Nearly Half-Off) Online

    The Beatles' 'Get Back' chronicles the 'Let It Be' sessions in the bandmates own words, and is accompanied by hundreds of unpublished photos

  • Despite three straight losses, Broncos are still above Chiefs in AFC West standings

    Look, it might not last long, but we'll enjoy it while it lasts.

  • Trump says his son Donald Jr. 'couldn't be beaten' if he ran for office in 'certain places': book

    "I'm not sure they want it. If you don't want it, it's going to be very tough," Trump told author David Drucker of his children's political aspirations.

  • Colin Powell, who died on Monday from COVID-19, had a blood-cell cancer that likely weakened his immune system

    Colin Powell, the former US secretary of state, died on Monday from COVID-19 complications. He also had multiple myeloma, a white blood cell cancer.

  • Buffalo Bills suffer sickening loss to Tennessee Titans with failed fourth-down gamble

    The Bills have now lost two games in a row to the Titans, the latest a heartbreaker for Buffalo when Josh Allen slipped on a quarterback sneak.

  • Taiwan foreign minister, business delegation to visit Prague

    Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and a business delegation will visit Prague on Oct. 23-27, the Czech Taiwanese Business Chamber said on Tuesday, a fresh indication of warm relations between the European Union country and the self-ruled island. Taiwan's foreign ministry announced last month that an investment delegation led by a senior minister would travel to three central and eastern European countries to show gratitude for COVID-19 vaccine gifts and other support. Besides the Czech Republic, the Taiwanese delegation is scheduled to visit neighbouring Slovakia, and Lithuania.

  • Biden's dilemma: Satisfying Manchin risks losing other Dems

    It's Washington's enduring question: What does Joe Manchin want? The conservative West Virginia Democrat wants to dismantle President Joe Biden's proposed climate change strategies and social services expansion in ways that are simply unacceptable for most in his party. As the White House pushes its Democratic allies on Capitol Hill to wrap up slogging negotiations before end-of-the-month deadlines, pressure is mounting on the party to hold its slim majority in Congress together to deliver on Biden's priorities.

  • India to move some migrant workers in Kashmir to army camps after killings

    Vulnerable Indian migrant workers in Kashmir will be moved to army and police camps for protection after several were killed by militants, the police chief on the Indian side of the disputed region said on Sunday. Vijay Kumar said he had instructed his officers to move workers after three labourers from the eastern state of Bihar were shot in their rented accommodation on Sunday, two of whom died. It was not immediately clear how many of the tens of thousands of Indians from other states who are working in Kashmir would be affected, or if they would be confined in the camps or if the directive was compulsory.

  • Apparently, Harry Styles Is Becoming a Marvel Superhero

    Styles has reportedly joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros, the brother of Thanos.

  • U.S. State Dept watchdog to review end of Afghanistan operations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department's inspector general will review the end of the Biden administration's diplomatic operations in Afghanistan, including the emergency evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Kabul, a spokesperson said on Monday. The acting inspector general, Diana Shaw, notified Congress on Monday that her office was launching "several oversight projects" related to the end of the U.S. military and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan. U.S. Republicans have harshly criticized President Joe Biden's administration for the spectacular collapse of the two-decade war effort, although the president's approval ratings have largely recovered from an initial hit tied to the chaotic withdrawal.