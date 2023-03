Russian state media: Putin makes surprise visit to Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Ukrainian city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast, Russian state-controlled media claimed, citing the Kremlin’s press service.

This is Putin’s first visit to the Donbas.

According to Russian media, Putin traveled to occupied Mariupol via helicopter. He reportedly visited several of the occupied city’s districts by car and spoke with residents.

Russian state-controlled media claimed that Putin discussed infrastructural additions to the city.