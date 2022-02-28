Russian state news accidentally publishes article saying Russia has defeated Ukraine and restored its 'historical borders'

This combination of file pictures created on January 11, 2022 shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Valery Sharifulin, Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

RIA Novosti, a Russian state-run news outlet, published an article saying Ukraine lost to Russia.

"Ukraine has returned to Russia," said the article, which has since been removed.

Ukraine and Russia are still in conflict.

A Russian state-run news agency prematurely published an article that said Russia has taken back Ukraine.

"Ukraine has returned to Russia," said the article, which ran on RIA Novosti and has since been taken down. "The West sees the return of Russia to its historical borders in Europe."

Ukraine is still in conflict with Russia. The US State Department on Monday accused Russia of "widespread" human rights abuses in Ukraine as its troops reportedly fired missiles at civilian areas.

A copy of the original RIA Novosti article can be seen on the WayBack Machine, a tool that documents changes across websites over time. The article had an 8 a.m. timestamp and was scheduled to run on February 26, according to the archive.

