Russian state news trashed Biden's choice of tie, saying it looked like it belonged in the kid's collection

A Russian state news outlet criticized the tie that President Biden wore to meet with Russian President Vladamir Putin.

A business etiquette consultant told RIA Novosti that Biden's light-blue tie was childish.

The same consultant said Putin's tie showed "decisiveness."

A Russian state news outlet on Wednesday featured an expert that criticized the tie President Joe Biden wore when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Geneva.

Tatyana Nikolaeva, a business etiquette consultant, told RIA Novosti, that Biden's light-blue tie suggested "some sort of infantilism" and said that the person who picked out the tie for the president wasn't feeling confident when they chose it, according to TIME.

Nikolaeva added that Biden's tie looked like it belonged in a children's collection.

The same consultant told the state media outlet that Putin's burgundy tie with geometric shapes showed a certain "decisiveness" and a "determination to defend his negotiating position dynamically," according to the report.

Burgundy ties, like the one worn by Putin, are typically worn during high-profile meetings in Russia, another etiquette expert told RIA Novosti.

The expert said Biden wasn't likely aware of such a tradition, according to TIME.

