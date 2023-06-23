Russian state security says it's launching a criminal case against Wagner mercenary boss Prigozhin in response to calls for 'armed rebellion'

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin. Press service of "Concord"/Handout via REUTERS

Russian state security says it's opening a criminal case against Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The announcement came after Prigozhin called for revenge against Russia's defense ministry for a deadly strike on Wagner.

Russian state security forces accused the mercenary group leader of calling for "armed rebellion."

Russia's state security apparatus announced plans on Friday to open a criminal case against Wagner Group founder and financier Yevgeny Prigozhin shortly after he made explosive comments calling for retaliation against Moscow's military leadership for allegedly launching a deadly missile strike on his mercenaries.

In a tirade posted to Telegram, Prigozhin said Russia's defense ministry "must be stopped" and the individuals responsible for the death of Wagner fighters must be punished. Moscow's security services quickly responded by announcing the criminal case against Prigozhin — the latest escalation between Moscow and the private military company.

"In connection with these statements, the FSB of Russia initiated a criminal case on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion," the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement, per Russian media. "We demand an immediate stop to illegal actions."

Interfax later reported an FSB statement urging Wagner fighters not to follow Prigozhin's orders and to take steps to detain him. The FSB is the successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was aware of Prigozhin's comments, and that the "necessary measures are being taken," according to state media.

Earlier on Friday, Prigozhin accused Russia's defense ministry of carrying out a missile strike against Wagner positions at an undisclosed location in occupied Ukraine, which he claimed had killed a "huge amount" of mercenaries. Scenes from a video published to his Telegram channel showed debris in the middle of a forest and also a crater with several small fires burning.

Insider was unable to immediately verify Prigozhin's claims, and Russia's defense ministry has denied his accusations, arguing on Telegram that all videos and messages spread on social media on behalf of Prigozhin about the alleged strike "are untrue and informational provocation."

"The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out combat tasks on the line of contact with the [Armed Forces of Ukraine] in the area of the special military operation," the defense ministry said, referring to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

But Prigozhin later took his comments a step further in several statements, slamming Russia's defense ministry for the alleged assault, vowing justice for his mercenaries and suggesting there be no resistance to what appeared to be some kind of military mobilization.

"PMC Wagner Commanders' Council made a decision: the evil brought by the military leadership of the country must be stopped," Prigozhin said, according to a translation of his statement. "They neglect the lives of soldiers. They forgot the word 'justice,' and we will bring it back."

"We will deal with those who destroy Russian soldiers. And we will return to the front line," he said. "Justice in the Army will be restored. And after this, justice for the whole of Russia."

Friday's exchange between Prigozhin and Moscow's military leadership marked the latest in a months-long feud between the two parties. The fighting has continued to escalate even as Wagner mercenaries fights alongside Russia's regular military in eastern Ukraine.

Prigozhin has frequently and publicly lashed out at Russia's defense ministry and blasted its military leadership, sometimes issuing expletive-filled rants over a lack of ammunition or scathing threats to withdraw from key positions.

Despite constantly undermining Russia's military leadership, and sometimes even battlefield operations, Prigozhin has so far been allowed to speak freely and openly share criticism in the face of widespread domestic censorship.

Read the original article on Business Insider