Russian state TV website goes down during Putin speech

1
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state media websites broadcasting President Vladimir Putin's address to the country's two houses of parliaments on Tuesday suffered an outage during his speech.

Reuters journalists in multiple locations were unable to access the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) website or the Smotrim live-streaming platform for periods during the speech.

A message on the VGTRK website said that "technical works were being carried out" while the Smotrim website was not loading.

Shortly before the speech started, state TV channels had broadcast a segment on the technical preparations that go into broadcasting the speech, saying the live stream would be carried across all major Russian TV channels.

The state-run RIA Novosti news agency said the outage was the result of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the reason for the outages.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Recommended Stories

  • Maersk gets closer to ending Russian operations by selling two logistics sites

    Maersk has almost fully exited Russia.

  • Cartel ‘Queen’: My Crimes Are No Worse Than Marrying a Politician

    Jose Luis MontenegroGUADALAJARA, Mexico—Sandra Ávila Beltrán—once alleged to be Mexico’s most famous female drug trafficker—enters the room like a movie star; turning heads, dressed in Chanel, and well over three-hours late.Now in her early sixties, she still exudes the magnetism and raw sex appeal that saw her rise through the ranks as an immaculately connected power player in the wild world of the major drug cartels.She became a household name—known as the “Queen of the Pacific”—in Mexico afte

  • Group urges radiation tests for 900 North Korean escapees

    Human rights advocates on Tuesday urged South Korea to offer radiation exposure tests to hundreds of North Korean escapees who had lived near the country’s nuclear testing ground. Tests conducted by the South Korean government on 40 people in 2017 and 2018 found at least nine of them had abnormalities that could indicate high radiation exposure, but Seoul's Unification Ministry said a conclusive link to North Korea's nuclear activity couldn't be established and other factors were possible, such as age, smoking habits or other types of chemical exposure.

  • Beijing plans to hand out $6 a month to low-income families to help offset the cost of food. The amount will just about buy 2 Big Macs.

    China's consumer price index rose 2.1% in January from a year ago, and food prices jumped 6.2% over the same period.

  • The White House gave Russia 'hours' notice that Joe Biden was making a surprise trip to Ukraine

    Russia was given advanced notice for "de-confliction purposes" before President Joe Biden took a 10-hour train ride from Poland to Ukraine's capital.

  • Air Raid Sirens Heard in Kyiv as Biden Meets Zelensky

    Air raid sirens were heard over Kyiv on Monday, February 20, as US President Joe Biden met Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky.Video posted by Maria Avdeeva on Twitter showed quiet in the streets outside the State Emergency Service in Kyiv as sirens sounded overheard.Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska said she hoped there would soon “be a peaceful sky all over Ukraine.”White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters in a press call that Washington had told Moscow before Biden’s arrival that he would be visiting Kyiv, “some hours before his departure for deconfliction purposes.” Credit: Maria Avdeeva via Storyful

  • Feds seek to seize funds from white supremacist convicted for Charlottesville attack

    Federal prosecutors in December told a judge that James Alex Fields Jr. had a total of $759.86 in his "inmate trust account."

  • Rupee once again unmoved by dollar's broad strength

    The Indian rupee was barely changed to the U.S. dollar on Tuesday despite its weak Asian peers, on expectations that the local currency remained well supported at near to current levels. The Reserve Bank of India's likely intervention has contributed to the rupee's recent price moves. USD/INR is in a narrow range and with no major economic releases in store for the next few days, this is unlikely to change, said Srinivas Puni, managing director at QuantArt Market Solutions.

  • US and Ukraine ‘still having discussions’ amid pressure to supply F-16 jets

    UN ambassador says US must ensure Ukrainians ‘have the training necessary … to use weapons systems we provide’

  • Farsi TV channel in U.K. moving to U.S. after warning of Iranian threat

    Iran International, a U.K.-based Farsi-language TV channel, is moving to the U.S. after British officials cited threats to channel staff from Iranian agents.

  • Ukraine's year of pain, death —and also nation-building

    Russian troops would soon pour across Ukraine's borders and Russian missiles would fill Ukrainian skies, taking Ukrainian lives in the biggest air, sea and ground assault in Europe since World War II. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy still appealed, on war's brink, for reason to prevail. Staring intently into the camera in a last-ditch, dead-of-night, video-recorded plea against the invasion, Zelenskyy warned Russia that the consequences would be “an abundance of pain, filth, blood and death.” “War is a huge calamity," Zelenskyy said, in what proved to be one of his last outings in a suit before his switch to military-style casual wear.

  • Over 600 Russian conscripts brought to Zaporizhzhia NPP

    Russian invaders and Rosatom [Russian state nuclear corporation - ed.] continue turning the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) into a military base - there are more than 600 Russian conscripts in a shelter of the plant.

  • Airbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions

    Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Trump Defends Putin as Biden Visits War-Torn Ukraine

    The former president said his personal relationship with the Russian autocrat would have prevented the invasion

  • No. 16 Ohio State downs No. 12 Michigan 74-61 to secure double bye in Big Ten Tournament

    For the first time since late December, No. 16 Ohio State came out on top against a ranked opponent with a 74-61 win at No. 12 Michigan.

  • WSJ Opinion: Does Nikki Haley Have a Shot at the GOP Nomination?

    Journal Editorial Report: The former governor is the first to formally challenge Trump's candidacy. Images: Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Ohio senators raise alarm on cancer-causing chemical potentially spreading in East Palestine

    Ohio Sens. JD Vance and Sherrod Brown asked environmental officials for more information regarding the potential spread of a cancer-causing compound in eastern Ohio.

  • Michigan State University Native Students Coping with Aftermath of Mass Shooting

    My smartphone sent me an alert at 10 p.m. on Monday about the mass shooting at Michigan State University (MSU) where eight people were shot in two different campus buildings. It immediately caught my attention because one of Native News Online’s reporters, Neely Bardwell (Little Traverse Band of Odawa Indians), is a junior at MSU where she serves as the co-chair of the  North American Indigenous Student Organization (NAISO).

  • Jeep procession raises funds for family of slain officer

    A lengthy procession of jeeps honored a fallen Mount Holly Police officer in a third ride on Saturday.

  • Will Arizona Force Schools to Publish Curriculum & Teacher Training Materials?

    Parents would be given easier access to school curriculum and teacher training materials under GOP proposals that critics say only serve to further vilify teachers and force schools to violate legal agreements. Mistrust of schools and demonization of teachers has become a central tenet of conservative politics, as Republican lawmakers have moved to clamp down […]