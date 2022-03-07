Russian steel billionaire calls lost lives in Ukraine a tragedy

Chairman of the Board of Directors of NLMK company Vladimir Lisin attends a session during the Week of Russian Business in Moscow
In this article:
  • Vladimir Lisin
    Russian businessman

LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was posted on social networks by an employee that the company and its board of directors hoped that the conflict was resolved soon.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed the authenticity of the letter.

(Reporting by Reuters)

