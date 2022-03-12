Russian Stock Market Trading Halt Extended to March 18

(Bloomberg) -- The Moscow Exchange equity market will remain shut until at least March 18, extending a record shutdown meant to shield domestic investors from the impact of harsh sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The central bank announced the decision on its website Saturday and said a decision on whether trading would resume from March 21 would be announced later. Stock trading has been halted since Feb. 25.

Local traders are bracing for a selloff as investors react to a slew of fresh measures over the past two weeks, including import bans on Russian oil by the U.S. and U.K. The ruble slumped on Wednesday when foreign-exchange trading resumed after being shuttered since March 5.

Although Russia has promised to prop up its equity market with up to $10 billion when it reopens, strategists expect local stocks could sink as much as 50% as international sanctions hit everything from Russia’s ability to access foreign reserves to the SWIFT bank-messaging system.

Read More: Lessons for Russia From Long Stock Market Shutdowns: QuickTake

(Updates with background on the shutdown.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.