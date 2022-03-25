Russian Stocks Give Up Gains in Second Day of Limited Trading

(Bloomberg) -- Russian equities erased earlier advance and fell during the second day of limited trading after a record long shutdown of the country’s stock market.

The MOEX Russia Index was down 2.6% by 10:46 a.m. in Moscow after earlier rising as much as 3.3%. The gauge had climbed 4.4% in Thursday’s shortened session as the Russian government took measures, including preventing foreigners from exiting local equities and banning short selling, to avoid a repeat of the 33% slump seen on the first day of the Ukraine invasion last month.

Russia is slowly reopening its equity trading after suspending it from Feb. 28 until yesterday after the nation was hit with unprecedented sanctions, spanning everything from its ability to access foreign reserves to the SWIFT bank-messaging system.

The Moscow Exchange is holding trading in 33 shares on the MOEX index, while stocks outside the benchmark are trading in a special negotiated mode. Gas giant Gazprom PJSC, oil producer Lukoil PJSC and lender Sberbank PJSC were among the biggest decliners, while PhosAgro PJSC gained.

Some market participants have warned against reading too much into this week’s market moves since foreigners, who were restricted from selling, hold more than half of the Russian stock market’s free float. The White House slammed the partial resumption of the equities trading, calling it a “Potemkin market opening,” saying it’s not a real market.

Still, some say local retail traders could be buying shares as an inflation hedge, and the Moscow Exchange said the share of individual investors in Thursday’s trading volume was 58%.

The ban on sales by foreigners shielded the local stock market from a deeper rout after the nation’s equities were excluded from global benchmarks and exchange-traded funds tracking the country’s shares were frozen. European companies with business exposure to the country have lost more than $100 billion in market value since the war risks surged and Russian companies’ global depositary receipts slumped more than 95% before being halted.

