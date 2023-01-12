Russian stormtroopers disguise themselves as Ukraines Armed Forces in east: provocations expected

Russian assault squads, disguised in the military uniform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, were spotted in Luhansk Oblast. The occupiers can prepare provocations and crimes under a "false flag".

Source: Press service of National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "The use of the Ukrainian pixel [a camouflage pattern- ed.] by Russian assault units was recorded on the Kreminna front.

The Russians can also plan operations under a "false flag" to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Demonstrative acts of violence against the civilian population are possible."

Details: The NRC states that the occupiers use red, white or blue ribbons on their legs to distinguish each other from the Ukrainian military.

Background: On 10 January, the NRC reported that Russia’s military was planning to attack a hospital in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

