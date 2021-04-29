A Russian streamer whose girlfriend died after being locked in the cold during his livestream was sentenced to 6 years in prison, according to reports

Steven Asarch
·2 min read
stas reeflay youtube livestream death
Valentina “Valya” Grigoryeva reportedly died after Stas Reeflay left her outside wearing underwear in below-freezing weather. Screenshot/YouTube

  • Stanislav Reshetnyak was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to six years in Russian prison.

  • The Russian streamer left his girlfriend outside until she succumbed to hypothermia.

  • Content creators are taking part in dangerous stunts known as "trash streaming."

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Stanislav Reshetnyak, a Russian streamer who goes by Stas Reeflay online, was sentenced to six years in prison after he appeared to force his girlfriend outside in the cold, where she died of hypothermia, The Moscow Times reported.

In the livestream of the incident from December 2020, which Insider obtained footage of, Reshetnyak's girlfriend Valentina Grigoryeva was only wearing underwear when she was seemingly forced onto the balcony. He later appeared to realize that she wasn't breathing and called medics, who told him that she died.

"My bunny, what's up with you?" Reshetnyak said while still streaming, after carrying Grigoryeva back inside, The Sun reported. "Guys... No pulse... She's pale. She is not breathing." After the stream, an "urgent investigation" began, according to The Mirror, and Reshetnyak was placed in custody.

According to The Moscow Times, the 30-year-old was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday by the Moscow region's Ramensky City Court. According to TASS, a state-owned media network in Russia, Reshetnyak will be sent to a "maximum security prison colony."

Though the creator was streaming on a different platform at the time, he had a presence on YouTube, where clips from the graphic stream continued to circulate. A YouTube spokeswoman told Insider in December, "We're shocked to learn of this tragic incident," and that "this kind of graphic content is not acceptable on YouTube."

Reshetnyak participated in the "trash streaming" trend, sometimes called "thrash streaming," that's become hugely popular online in Russia. According to The Sun, the "depraved nature of stunts" allows streamers to make money through donations and viewer interaction.

In March, a live stream on YouTube showed a woman being "drugged" and "sexually assaulted" in her home in Russia, The Sun and Russian media reported. A 60-year-old man in Russia died in February after reportedly drinking 1.5 liters of vodka during a stream, according to Russian outlets previously cited by Insider. These streams have caused Russian lawmakers to address the trend.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 16-Year-Old Shot, Killed After Answering Door in Seattle Family Home

    A 16-year-old Filipino American boy was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman after answering the door in their Rainier Beach home in Seattle last week. What occurred: The incident happened before 11 p.m. on April 23 when the victim, identified as Earl Estrella, answered the door of their home in Waters Avenue South after hearing a knock, according to the Seattle Times. Witnesses said the gunman shot Estrella several times while the latter stood in the doorway.

  • Suzanne Somers, 74, twins in shorts alongside 25-year-old granddaughter: 'That ThighMaster really paid off'

    "I’m a different kind of grandmother!" the actress tells fans.

  • Oregon Man Allegedly Threatens to Kill Asian Father and Sexually Assault Son in Grocery Store

    A man in Oregon was charged with bias crimes after he allegedly threatened an Asian man and his young son at a grocery store. Adam Christopher Graham, 35, is accused of harassing a father and son who were about to pay for their groceries at Fred Meyer in Scappoose on April 24, KPIC reported. Based on court documents, the victims were by the self-checkout aisle when Graham threatened to not only slit the man’s throat but also kidnap and sexually assault his son.

  • Pete Carroll downplays offseason Russell Wilson drama: 'We weren’t trading Russell'

    Amid an offseason of public silence, Seahawks brass faced questions Wednesday about the drama surrounding their franchise quarterback.

  • Friday’ star Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister’s cause of death is revealed

    Over four months after his untimely passing, Friday star Tommy “Tiny” Lister‘s cause of death has been revealed. As theGrio previously reported, Lister died in December 2020 at the age of 62, found dead at 3 a.m. in his home in Marina del Rey. In his final interview, he was clearly battling coronavirus symptoms, as he had a hard time speaking and continued to clear his throat throughout.

  • Trump lashes out at McConnell again, saying Republicans need new leadership

    Former President Donald Trump kept up his attack on U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday, saying Republicans would do well to find a new leader if they hope to take back the Senate in 2022. Trump launched the latest salvo on Fox Business Network, when his interviewer asked about the upcoming mid-term election battle for control of the Senate and House of Representatives. Mitch McConnell has not done a great job.

  • Bodycam video shows Chicago police officer fatally shoot armed man who was running away

    Police body camera footage released Wednesday showed the fatal police shooting of Anthony Alvarez during a foot chase in March.

  • Why does everyone love the NFL draft so much?

    The draft is one of the most popular sporting events of the year, and there's not a single run or pass. How did we get here, and what's next?

  • NC Sheriff: 2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others dead

    Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday. The Watauga County Sheriff’s office said Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn’t report to work or answer telephone calls. Sheriff Len Hagaman said they were the suspect's mother and stepfather, WSOC-TV reported.

  • Huge leak may reveal Marvel’s next big villain to battle the Avengers

    The fourth phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe has just started with two very different TV shows that finished their runs on Disney+. But WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier do very little to advance the overarching MCU storyline. Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home concluded the Infinity Saga, and we’ve just started exploring the next big plot lines that will extend across several standalone stories for the next decade. Marvel is rebuilding the MCU after the historic success of Endgame, likely plotting a similar Avengers finale later on down the road. Before that can happen, we need to meet all the new heroes meant to replace the old guard and the new villains who will challenge them. Marvel's Disney+ shows will add more depth to the MCU’s main story, building up characters in greater detail than the movies. But they won’t advance the overarching story in any significant way. We’ll have to wait for the movies to deliver significant character introductions and plot twists. And it just so happens that a huge leak may reveal Marvel’s plans for the next big MCU villain, who will supposedly debut in one of this year’s most exciting Marvel films. As always, be warned that major spoilers might follow below. Of all the MCU Phase 4 films coming out this year, Spider-Man 3 is the most exciting. That’s something you could hardly say about its predecessors. But this time, the stars aligned just right to let Marvel deliver an incredible and fresh Spider-Man story. First of all, Sony and Disney have a much better relationship than they did a couple of years ago when Sony wanted to remove Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from the MCU. The two giants are expected to partner on several new Spidey adventures, starting with No Way Home. The recent streaming partnership that Disney and Sony announced further cements that idea. Also, plenty of Sony content is coming to Disney+ and Hulu, but Spider-Man is the main Sony property Disney wants. Secondly, the No Way Home cliffhanger was just amazing. The world knows the identity of Spider-Man, something we never got to explore in Sony films before. Finally, we have all the multiverse rumors surrounding No Way Home. The film will bring back several villains from Sony’s previous Spider-Man films, as well as the two protagonists from those separate Spider-Man stories. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in No Way Home as Spider-Men from the multiverse, according to various leaks that have spoiled Marvel’s secret. This brings us to an exclusive report from That Hashtag Show that says Norman Osborn is coming to the MCU “in a big way.” The report notes that Marvel wanted to bring back Dafoe as the primary villain for No Way Home, but that plan has changed now that Disney and Sony have a better partnership than before. Marvel will also introduce a separate version of Norman Osborn in the MCU, played by a different actor. And this Osborn will not be a villain initially: Peter will begin to research his earth’s version of Norman Osborn after fighting with Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin; but there’s a twist, he’s seemingly not an awful guy. He has political aspirations, makes charitable donations, and even supports The Avengers. They’re playing off the idea that it’s a different earth, and no villain or hero is guaranteed to be on the same path. Marvel plans to explore the MCU’s Osborn over the next three to five years “without putting him in a Goblin outfit” right away. The report says he'll become the next major villain for Spider-Man and the Avengers in the future. This project was reportedly finalized just last week, with That Hashtag Show saying that Marvel might have time to squeeze the character into a No Way Home cameo or post-credits scene. A recent rumor claimed that the puzzling Falcon and the Winter Soldier post-credits scene was originally intended to include Osborn. That’s who the Power Broker (Emily VanCamp) might have been talking to on the phone. The MCU's Osborn could appear in movies and TV shows, and a document the blog viewed mentioned Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man movie, which has not yet been announced. Marvel reportedly offered the new Osborn role to “a prominent New Yorker who has a history with Marvel Studios,” but the report did not reveal the actor’s identity. Various No Way Home rumors, including a believable plot leak, indicated that Willem Dafoe will reprise his Osborn role from the Sam Raimi films for Spider-Man 3. He’ll be the big bad guy of the film and he might kill a major character in the movie. As always, these are all just rumors at this point, so treat them accordingly. But if the report is accurate, then we're already looking at the kind of recipe that will allow Marvel to bring back fallen Avengers. Just as the MCU's Norman Osborn is different from the one in the Raimi films, a Tony Stark from the multiverse might be different from the one who lived and died as an Avenger in the main timeline. The same goes for Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, and others.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews record on migrants; GOP on virus

    Taking a swipe at his predecessor, President Joe Biden gave a distorted account of the historical forces driving migrants to the U.S. border, glossing over the multitudes who were desperate to escape poverty in their homelands when he was vice president. In his speech to Congress on Wednesday night, Biden also made his spending plans sound more broadly supported in Washington than they are. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina tried to give the Trump administration credit for turning the tide on the coronavirus in what was actually the deadliest phase.

  • Chipotle customers are obsessed with a secret, ‘life-changing’ new menu hack: ‘How did I not know about this?’

    Chipotle’s “dragon sauce” is the latest secret menu item taking over TikTok.

  • President Biden picks dandelion for Jill, Twitter swoons

    The president rarely shies away from romantic gestures toward his wife of 44 years.

  • Adam Levine Just Revealed Why He ‘Doesn’t Support’ Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Getting Married

    Well, this was an unexpected opinion.

  • Jimmy Kimmel's interview with Mike Lindell has both sides fired up

    Though Kimmel had a largely cordial conversation with Lindell, he also left no doubt what he thinks about the MyPillow CEO’s claims.

  • Cult experts issue warning about disturbing trend on TikTok: ‘It can become dangerous’

    One commune’s website describes the area as "a place to sprout, bloom, and grow." Critics describe it as a cult.

  • California man dies after police pin him down for five minutes

    A man in California died in police custody April 19 after Alameda Police Department officers pinned him facedown for nearly five minutes, as shown by body camera footage released Tuesday, the New York Times reports.The big picture: The death of Mario Arenales Gonzalez, 26, came the day before former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges over George Floyd's death. Chauvin pinned Floyd to the pavement by holding a knee to his neck. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGonzalez's death also comes nearly a month after Chicago police shot and killed Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Mexican American. Attorneys and Latino community leaders have asked for a federal investigation into Toledo's death.The video shows officers detaining Gonzalez, and they can be heard asking him to stop resisting arrest before appearing to pin him down for about four and a half minutes. They began chest compressions on Gonzalez and checked for a pulse after he became unresponsive.State of play: Three officers — Cameron Leahy, Eric McKinley, and James Fisher — are on administrative leave following Gonzalez's death, per the Times, and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office each have investigations underway.A separate investigation is being led by Louise Renne, a former California Deputy Attorney General and president of the San Francisco Police Commission. What they're saying: “Alameda police officers murdered my brother,” Gerardo Gonzalez said at a Tuesday press conference. The initial Alameda police report claims that "physical altercation ensued" after officers tried to arrest Gonzalez, and that he "had a medical emergency" as he was being detained and later died at a local hospital. Julia Sherwin, a lawyer representing the family of Gonzalez, compared the initial Alameda police report to how Minneapolis police first described Floyd's death — which made no mention of the kind of force Chauvin used on the 46-year-old Black man. Editor's note: This story has been corrected to state that Gonzalez died on April 19.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Charges Dropped Against Man Who Beat, Spit on 83-Year-Old Korean American Woman

    A man accused of attacking an 83-year-old Korean American woman in White Plains, New York in March will no longer be prosecuted for the alleged crime, as investigation of the case continues. This week, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office dropped charges against Glenmore Nembhard, saying there was simply not enough evidence to indict him. Nembhard, 40, is a homeless individual with a violent history, according to News12.

  • James Gandolfini (as Tony Soprano) tried to convince LeBron James to play for the Knicks

    A Sopranos prequel movie called The Many Saints Of Newark is going to hit HBO Max later this year, but it turns out that a sequel to the hit HBO series has existed for a decade and that nobody has ever seen it—and maybe never will. The plot of the sequel is that Tony and Carmela Soprano, having entered the witness protection program after the events of the original series, have come together to… ask LeBron James to sign with the New York Knicks. So it’s not necessarily a crucial part of the Sopranos canon, and we’re not entirely sure that it even is part of the Sopranos canon, but we choose to believe that this is what Tony and Carmela decided to do with their time after (evidently) surviving whatever happened in that diner.

  • This Ice Cream Brand Is Recalling Its Entire Portfolio Of Products Due To Listeria Concerns

    No illnesses have been reported.