Russian strike destroys 5-story apartment building in Avdiivka, 1 possibly under rubble

A Russian air strike hit a five-story apartment building in the embattled city of Avdiivka, partially collapsing it and possibly burying a 59-year-old man under the rubble on Oct. 13, Ukraine's National Police wrote on Oct. 14.

At the time of this publication, the police said it was impossible to conduct a thorough search of the destroyed building and determine whether the man was under the rubble.

Avdiivka, located in Donetsk Oblast about 21 kilometers from the city of Donetsk, has become the focal point of a renewed Russian assault in recent days.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Oct. 10 that up to three Russian battalions – over 2,000 soldiers – supported by tanks and armored vehicles had intensified their operations against Avdiivka.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Around the same time, Russia launched massive strikes against the town, after which even those few residents remaining in the largely ruined settlement began to leave in higher numbers.

However, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Oct. 13 that Russia's Avdiivka offensive had so far failed to make any significant gains.

Read also: Ukraine faces onslaught at Avdiivka as Russia launches new offensive

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.