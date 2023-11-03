Russian strike drones hit infrastructure facilities five times in Lviv Oblast in overnight attack

Consequences of one of the Russian attacks on Lviv Oblast, March 18, 2022

Five strike drones hit infrastructure facilities in Ukraine’s western Lviv Oblast during an overnight Russian mass attack on the country on Nov. 2-3, the head of Lviv regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyy , reported on Telegram.

Sixteen drones flew toward western Ukraine, and air defense forces shot down 11 over the region. They moved in several waves and often changed direction. Lviv, Stryi, Morshyn, and Yavoriv, among others, were warned that they were under threat of an attack.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. There was a fire, which was quickly extinguished," Kozytskyy said.

Earlier, the wreckage of Russian drones fell in the Kalush district of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, causing a fire in a dormitory, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

At night, an air raid alert was declared in a number of regions of Ukraine. In total, air defense forces shot down 24 out of 38 drones and one Kh-59 cruise missile.

Russians also conducted a massive drone attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs. Police reported at least ten hits on civilian infrastructure. Cars, a service station, and a residential building caught fire, and an educational institution was partially destroyed. There were no casualties from the attack, however.

Elsewhere, a hit was also recorded on the territory of an infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast, in the south of Ukraine.

