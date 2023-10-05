Russian strike that hit a shop in Ukraine kills at least 51, Ukraine officials say

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, firefighters work to extinguish a fire after deadly Russian rocket attack that killed more than 40 people in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. | Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press

A Russian strike hit a cafe and store in eastern Ukraine Thursday, killing at least 51 people. It was “one of the deadliest attacks in the war in months,” The Associated Press reported.

What did President Volodymyr Zelenskyy say about the attack?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the deadly strike a “terrorist attack” and said Ukraine would issue a “powerful” response to the attack, according to CBS News.

There were around 60 people inside the cafe when the rocket struck — they were attending a wake after a funeral, per AP.

Where is Hroza, Ukraine?

The attack took place in the village of Hroza, roughly 23 miles southwest of the frontline in the Kharkiv region. Zelenskyy also called the village attack “a demonstrably brutal Russian crime,” The New York Times reported.

Because the Hroza village is a relatively small community — home to only 330 people — CNN reported that, “At least one person from every family in Hroza had congregated in the cafe Thursday for a wake” when the rocket struck.