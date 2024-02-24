Russian strike kills more than 20 pigs at Kharkiv Oblast farm

A Russian strike on Kharkiv Oblast caused a large fire at a local farm, killing more than twenty pigs, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported on Feb. 24.

The State Emergency Service said in a Facebook post that the resulting fire in the village of Lyman covered about 600 square meters.

There were no casualties among the farm workers, and emergency services were able to save 52 animals by bringing them to safety.

Emergency services have since been able to extinguish the fire.

The post did not specify the exact location of the attack. Kharkiv Oblast, located in Ukraine's northeast on the border with Russia is subject to near-daily attacks by Moscow's troops.

Earlier on Feb. 13 Russian forces struck an agricultural facility in the village of Kurylivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two male civilians and wounding two more people.

