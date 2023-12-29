Russian strikes injure at least 7 in Kyiv, deaths reported in Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv

Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.

In Kyiv, at least 7 people were injured, multiple apartment buildings were damaged, and a metro station was hit by an explosion during the morning wave of drone and missile attacks.

Three people are under the rubble of a warehouse damaged by rocket fragments in the Shevchenskyi district of the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In a warehouse in Podilskyi district, a fire has spread to cover 3,000 square meters of the premises. There are "many wounded," and emergency responders continue to search for the victims, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

One person died in Lviv and three were injured, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy later reported that the number of injured had risen to eight.

The attack damaged residential buildings and caused a fire to break out in an educational institution, likely from falling debris, Kozytskyi said.

In Dnipro, one person was killed, according to Mayor Borys Filatov. A shopping center and a maternity hospital were hit in the attack, local reports said.

Kharkiv was hit by 20 strikes, killing a man of about 35 years old and injuring at least 11 people, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The attacks damaged buildings including a medical facility and warehouses, he added.

