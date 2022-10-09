Russian strikes kill 17 in reprisal for bridge attack; Slovakia's 'birthday gift' for Putin: Ukraine updates

Russia launched multiple missile attacks into the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, killing at least 17 people and wounding dozens in an apparent reprisal for a blast that damaged a Crimean bridge, authorities said Sunday.

The missile strikes caused one high-rise apartment building to partially collapse and blew out windows in adjacent buildings. The attacks came hours after an explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s war effort.

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, responding to the Russian barrage, said Ukraine "urgently needs more modern air and missile defense systems" to protects its cities.

"Russia continues its missile terror against civilians in Zaporizhzhia," Kuleba said. "I urge partners to speed up deliveries."

City council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said rockets damaged at least 20 private homes and dozens of apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia, in a region President Vladimir Putin has claimed for Russia.

Russian authorities had warned of reprisals after the attack on the 12-mile, $3.6 billion Kerch Bridge, a symbol of Moscow’s claim to Crimea. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and it has become a popular destination for Russian tourists.

Other developments:

►Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree tightening security for the Crimean bridge and for energy infrastructure between Crimea and Russia. Putin put Russia’s federal security service, the FSB, in charge of the effort.

►Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that air force Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would now command all Russian troops in Ukraine. Surovikin, who already was in charge of troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a bombardment that destroyed much of Aleppo.

Mullen suggests Biden should cool nuclear rhetoric

President Joe Biden’s warning last week that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 was "concerning" but not productive toward ending the war in Ukraine, retired Adm. Mike Mullen said Sunday. Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on ABC's "This Week" that Biden's warning was "about at the top of the language scale."

"I think we need to back off that a little bit and do everything we possibly can to try to get to the table to resolve this thing,” Mullen said. “It's got to end and usually there are negotiations associated with that."

Slovakia's birthday gift to Putin: Howitzers for Ukraine

Slovakian Defense Minister Jaro Nad said Sunday that Bratislava had delivered two self-propelled, Zuzana 2 howitzers to support Ukraine's effort to turn back the Russian invasion. The neighbor of Ukraine has been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters, with previous donations that included a Soviet-era S-300 air defense system, military helicopters and thousands of multiple-rocket launcher rockets.

Nad suggested the latest offerings were actually a gift for Putin, who turned 70 on Friday.

"To mark his 70th birthday, we delivered yet another gift to aggressor Putin. Another two new #Zuzana2 howitzers are now in(and much more to come)," Nad tweeted.

