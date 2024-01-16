Russian Su-25 narrowly avoids collision with Ukrainian FPV drone - video

The Su-25 flew just a few meters from the drone

A Russian Su-25 ground attack aircraft came perilously close to colliding with a UkrainianUAV in eastern Ukraine, according to a video posted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Jan. 15.

The video shows the Russian aircraft barely avoiding colliding with the FPV drone.

Some users suggested that the Russian pilot deliberately approached the drone in order to damage it. But, given the small size of the UAV and the speed at which the Su-25 was flying, it seems unlikely that the pilot would have even spotted the drone, let alone intentionallyapproached it.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine