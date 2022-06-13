Russian Su-34 fighter punished for audacity by Ukrainian Air Force

Ukrayinska Pravda
·1 min read

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – MONDAY, 13 JUNE 2022, 10:12

On Sunday, the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber.

Source: Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On 12 June, at about 10 am, anti-aircraft missile forces of the Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the vicinity of the city of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast.

Russian planes were working in pairs, attacking the positions of Ukrainian defenders. After coming into range of the Ukrainian air defence, one of the enemy planes changed course. Pilots of the other one decided to try their luck.

"Best of *uck!" – the anti-aircraft gunners replied and brought down the daring ‘Su-birdie’, thus congratulating the occupiers on ‘Russia Day’!"

Details: According to Ignat, the plane crashed into the temporarily occupied territory. Whether the pilots managed to survive is being clarified.

In addition, on 12 June, an anti-aircraft missile unit shot down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV.

The strike aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force carried out several air raids on positions of the occupying forces. Powerful blows were inflicted on clusters of occupiers’ equipment and manpower. As a result of the air strike, a missile and artillery depot was destroyed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The National Guard are strikingly successful: Russian headquarters and depot are destroyed in the Kharkiv Region

    VALENTINA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 13 JUNE 2022, 11:34 Aerial reconnaissance by The National Guard has located the headquarters of Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region, and the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has inflicted a devastating hit.

  • Israel tells its citizens to avoid Istanbul, warns Iran not to harm them

    Israel urged its citizens on Monday to avoid Istanbul or to return home if already there, sharpening a May 30 advisory against travel to Turkey because of what it said was a threat of Iranian attempts to kill or abduct vacationing Israelis. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said a "huge effort" by Israel's security forces had saved "Israeli lives in recent weeks", and thanked the Turkish government for its contribution. An Israeli security official told Reuters Turkey had arrested several suspected "operatives" of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine ‘will prevail’ over Russia

    STORY: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insisted on Saturday that Ukraine would prevail in its almost four-month-long war with Russia. Speaking remotely at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Zelenskiy said it is "on the battlefields in Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided."Ukraine has appealed for a swifter delivery of heavy weapons from the Westsaying Russian forces have ten times more artillery pieces than Ukrainian forces.The conflict has become focused on a grinding artillery slugging match over Sievierodonetsk. The eastern city is one of the last Ukrainian-controlled parts of Luhansk province which Russia wants to seize, along with its twin city Lysychansk.Ukraine's Luhansk Governor said Russian forces control most of Sievierodonetsk but that Ukraine still controls the Azot chemical plant where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.The battle over Sievierodonetsk and its destruction recall weeks of bombardment of Mariupol. The southern port city's mayor has said Mariupol's sanitation systems are broken and corpses are rotting in the streets.Vadym Boichenko told national television that there was an outbreak of dysentery and cholera.He called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to work on establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow remaining residents to leave the city, which is now under Russian control.

  • Ukraine’s military destroys one Russian jet and 150 troops in a single day

    Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 32,300 of its troops, the General Staff of Ukraine reported on Facebook on June 13.

  • Ukrainian National Guard obliterates Russian MLRS near Severodonetsk

    Operating a M777 howitzer battery, Ukraine’s National Guard destroyed a Russian Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), which had been used to fire at Severodonetsk and other Ukrainian cities, Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Command said in a Facebook video on June 13.

  • Amber Heard Speaks Out on Johnny Depp Verdict: “You Cannot Tell Me That You Think This Has Been Fair”

    In her first sit-down interview since the verdict in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard says that while she doesn’t “blame” the jury for their decision, she says, “You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.” Speaking with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie in a preview clip that aired on […]

  • ‘Bitcoin is like digital gold. It’s the first and it doesn’t have an unlimited supply:’ The wild, crazy ride of a 30-something crypto investor who says he’s all in

    Vinny Zane has a taste for life — and an appetite for risk. The 38-year-old teacher and father of a 2-year-old son on Brooklyn’s Coney Island got into crypto in 2017 with $4,000 worth of Bitcoin, and jumped into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, last year.

  • If Putin goes nuclear, Biden has a stark menu of options

    It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?

  • India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil

    India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenues for Moscow despite strong pressure from the U.S. not to increase their purchases, as the European Union and other allies cut off energy imports from Russia in line with sanctions over its war on Ukraine. Such sales are boosting Russian export revenues at a time when Washington and allies are trying to limit financial flows supporting Moscow's war effort. A report by the Helsinki, Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, an independent think tank released Monday said Russia earned 93 billion euros ($97.4 billion) in revenue from fossil fuel exports in the first 100 days of the country’s invasion of Ukraine, despite a fall in export volumes in May.

  • War in Ukraine: Russians move to impose their rule on occupied cities

    Kremlin-installed officials in occupied southern Ukraine celebrated Russia Day on Sunday and began issuing Russian passports to residents in one city who requested them, as Moscow sought to solidify its rule over captured parts of the country.

  • Google places an engineer on leave after claiming its AI is sentient

    Blake Lemoine, a Google engineer working in its Responsible AI division, revealed to The Washington Post that he believes one of the company's AI projects has achieved sentience.

  • 31 Patriot Front members arrested near Idaho pride event

    Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d'Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road. “They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference.

  • Woman missing for four years found dead in manhole at her home

    Richard Vandervelde, the son of Sylvia Frens, arrested and charged with her murder

  • Report to FAA could be costly for Boeing's Max 10 plans

    The independent report casts considerable doubt on Boeing’s chances of receiving a critical extension from Congress to certify its newest and largest variant of the 737 Max.

  • Zelenskiy reports 'severe fighting' in Sievierodonetsk

    STORY: Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday."The key tactical goal of the occupiers has not changed: they are pressing in Sievierodonetsk," said Zelenskiy. "Severe fighting is ongoing there - literally for every meter." Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Parts of the city have been pulverized in some of the bloodiest fighting since the Kremlin unleashed its invasion on Feb. 24.

  • Giant greenhouses will be used to help end Britain’s reliance on imported food

    Giant greenhouses will be given planning permission under a “grow for Britain” strategy to be unveiled by Boris Johnson, to end the UK’s reliance on overseas food.

  • Russians destroyed second of three bridges to Sievierodonetsk, shelling the last one Oblast Military Administration

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, JUNE 12, 2022, 12:35 PM Russian occupation forces have already destroyed two of the three bridges that lead to the Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Source: head of the OMA Serhii Haidai on the 24-hour news broadcast Haidai's direct speech: "Overnight, the Russians destroyed the second bridge leading to the Regional Centre.

  • Photographer takes terrifying video of Lysychansk under Russian fire

    Ukrainian journalist Denys Kazanskyi on June 12 published on Telegram a video taken by AFP news agency photographer Aris Messinis showing the horrific consequences of the shelling of Lysychansk by Russian invasion forces.

  • 50 traitors In Lysychansk may have been leaking information about Armed Forces of Ukraine to Russian Federation Haidai

    KATERYNA TYSCHENKO - SUNDAY, 12 JUNE 2022, 23:57 PHOTO FROM FACEBOOK OF HAIDAI In Lysychansk, Luhansk Oblast, law enforcement officers have checked the activities of more than 50 people, information from whose mobile devices about the Ukrainian military may have been transmitted to the Russians.

  • Judgment Day Is Coming for Zelensky

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his advisers have been arguing in recent days that they don’t want to cede any territory to Russia in the ongoing war in Ukraine. And though that view is widely held in Ukraine, they could be trapping themselves in political quicksand.Zelensky’s position, which he and his advisers have repeated countless times, is well supported throughout the country, to be sure. Ukrainians overwhelmingly do