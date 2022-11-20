Russian subversion and reconnaissance groups are being developed along the Russian and Belarus borders with Ukraine

Along the shared borders with Russia and Belarus, the invaders are preparing provocations and the infiltration of subversion and reconnaissance groups (SRG).

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy maintains its units in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk oblasts.

It is not excluded that the enemy will stage armed provocations on the state border, as well as attempt to infiltrate enemy subversion and reconnaissance groups into Ukraine from the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus".

Details: In addition, as the General Staff reports, the enemy continues to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border with certain units and conducts demonstration and provocative actions on the Slobozhanshchyna front, in the border areas of the Belgorod Oblast.

"The enemy carried out mortar shelling in the vicinity of Staritsa settlement, Kharkiv Oblast," the military said.

