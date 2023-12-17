Russian subversive and reconnaissance groups ramp up activity in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts – video

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service has reported that Russian subversive and reconnaissance groups are ramping up activity in Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS); Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote from Demchenko: "One of the most recent groups has been uncovered in Sumy Oblast. Coordinated actions of border guards and territorial defence forces pushed the members of the subversive group out beyond the state border.

Units defending the border with the Russian Federation are conducting joint exercises and ensuring effective coordination among neighbouring units and positions in order to effectively respond to the enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups."

Details: Demchenko added that anti-subversive reserves are also involved in the exercises, working to hone different tactics that would help them detect and neutralise Russian groups in a timely manner.

Ukraine’s Internal Affairs Ministry shared a video in which defence personnel are being trained to counteract Russian subversive and reconnaissance groups.

Support UP or become our patron!