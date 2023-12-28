Russian supply lines disrupted after strike on Russian warship, slowing supply of pilfered UA grain

Following the destruction of Novocherkassk warship, Russia redirects grain truck convoy to Kerch

Ukraine’s successful strike of Russia’s large Novocherkassk landing ship in the Feodosia port looks to have caused some logistics problems for the occupiers, particularly in the transport of pilfered Ukrainian grain.

A convoy of grain trucks bypassing occupied Feodosia and heading towards Kerch was spotted, Crimea.Realities reported on Dec. 27.

Russia had been exporting grain seized from the occupied territories of Ukraine through the port of Feodosia, including shipments on vessels under foreign flags, the source said.

Russian authorities have not concealed the fact that Ukrainian grain is being transported from the occupied territories of Ukraine to annexed Crimea. Russia is selling Ukrainian grain, stated the “governor” of occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov.

Powerful explosions were heard in the port area of Feodosia on Dec. 26.

Commander of Ukrainian Air Forces Mykola Oleshchuk reported a strike on the large Russian Novocherkassk landing ship, thanking Ukrainian pilots.

The attack was carried out with cruise missiles, stated the Ukrainian Air Forces later.

