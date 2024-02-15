Russian Supreme Court rejects lawsuit from Putin opponent Nadezhdin, who challenged election disqualification

The Russian Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Russian politician Boris Nadezhdin, who sought to challenge the signature collection requirements set by Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti said on Telegram on Feb. 15.

Another lawsuit from Nadezhdin is also slated for consideration on Feb. 15, the agency said.

Nadezhdin was barred from registering as a presidential candidate, Russian media outlet SOTA reported on Feb. 8.

Nadezhdin's staff reportedly provided 105,000 signatures in support of him, but the commission recognized only 95,000 of the required 100,000 signatures as valid. The CEC said that 11 signatures of deceased people were found among the defective signatures.

