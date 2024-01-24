Even the propagandist Norkin tensed up after hearing the delusion of his "expert"

Following Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's claim that Ukraine was allegedly "created by Lenin," Russia has also begun to deny the historical existence of Kazakhs, Uzbeks and Azerbaijanis.

On a talk show hosted by Russian propagandist Andrei Norkin, one so-called "expert" said that these nations were created by the Bolsheviks.

Although this kind of revisionism is nothing new for the program, even the host, who himself is known for regularly making hateful statements about Ukrainians and Western countries, was visibly tense upon hearing this “theory”.

"How did Kazakhstan appear?” the expert asked.

“At first it was called the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR) as a part of the Russian SSR. So, there were no ‘Kazakhs’ at all. Then the Kyrgyz SSR was created within the Kazakh SSR, and then it was separated from the Russian SSR. They made decisions about the formation of nations in an arbitrary way. For example, before the revolution there were no ‘Uzbeks.’ There was no such ethnic name. They created ‘Uzbeks’ from several Central Asian peoples. Azerbaijanis were created in the same way. There is no such nationality as ‘Azerbaijanis.’”

Meanwhile, propagandists like Olga Skabeyeva use their shows to convince Russians that elite restaurants in the West serve human meat.

Recently, Russia’s Justice Ministry prohibited the slogan "Glory to Ukraine," as well as the public display of symbols associated with the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN).



