Russian tank’s astonishing detonation video sparks wave of nuke jokes on social media

Social media users commenting on the video joke about nuclear weapons

An incredibly powerful and spectacular detonation of a Russian tank on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast has amazed social media users, with Ukrainian blogger Serhiy Sternenko sharing the corresponding footage on Twitter on Jan. 8.

“The Griffin 501 warriors destroyed the Russian tank precisely with your drone,” he said in a comment on the published video.

“They aimed right at the ammunition compartment, causing the tank to explode into atoms.”

In response, social media users reacted to this spectacle with a wave of jokes about the supposed use of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ “nuclear weapons.”

Meanwhile, Russian occupiers often struggle to counter Ukrainian drones, even with electronic warfare capabilities at their disposal, as evidenced by another video from Sternenko.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine