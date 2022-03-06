Russian tank column refuels east of Kyiv ahead of expected push toward capital
CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on the latest Russian troop movements inside Ukraine.
CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reports on the latest Russian troop movements inside Ukraine.
Media reports claim the two children were members of the same family
The Israeli Prime Minister traveled to Moscow in secret to meet with Vladimir Putin. He has also spoken to Volodymyr Zelensky three times in 24 hours.
On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday said she is "not in favor of a no-fly zone" over Ukraine "right now," as Russia continues its invasion of the country."I'm not in favor of a no-fly zone right now," Haley said when asked by moderator Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" if she supports such a measure.Whether or not to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine has been a point of contention in Washington and globally amid...
Images of tourists in Istanbul as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deals a fresh blow to Turkey’s struggling economy, which is dependent on both nations for tourism revenue. Travel agents say they are set to lose money as reservations slow down ahead of the crucial summer season for the industry, which is still recovering from the pandemic. Some 4 million Russians visited Turkey last year while the number of Ukrainian tourists exceeded 1.5 million.
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on Sunday visited war-wrecked Yemen to show solidarity with displaced families in hopes of mobilizing support for an incoming fundraising conference, the United Nations said. Jolie, who is special envoy for the U.N. on refugee issues, landed in the southern coastal city of Aden to meet with families and refugees there. The U.N. refugee agency said it hopes that Jolie’s visit would draw attention to growing humanitarian needs in Yemen, the Arab World's poorest country, ahead of the annual High Level Pledging Conference for Yemen on March 16.
Energy explorer APA and shale-oil firm Coterra are soaring this year. Insiders are buying more stock, and anticipate more upside.
There have been many developments surrounding the use of Starlink systems in Ukraine, following Russia's invasion of the country.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during an interview on Sunday said "the Russians never keep their word," pointing to a failed cease-fire in Mariupol that was meant to help evacuate citizens from the besieged Ukrainian city.Rubio emphasized the importance of moving civilians and innocent individuals out of Ukrainian cities that are Russian targets, before taking a shot at Moscow's integrity."Mariupol this morning, an example of how the Russians never...
Zion is not close to returning to action, but his rehab is progressing.
Mezcal has been surging in popularity in the U.S. --- and so has the sport of mixed martial arts. Hence, a partnership was born.
Former police detective Eric DeValkenaere was sentenced to six years in prison in the killing of Cameron Lamb. He will remain free as he appeals.
The U.S. government announced Thursday that it would resume limited processing of immigrant visas in Havana more than four years after halting that service and removing most diplomats from Cuba over suspicions they had been targeted for mysterious attacks.
Apple has attempted to bring corporate employees back into its offices several times over the last year.
Carlos Pascual, U.S. ambassador to Ukraine during the Clinton and Bush administrations, sees a stalemate unless the Russian people demand an end to the war.
‘All of you are Ukrainians today,’ Zelensky says, addressing via video hook-up protesters in Paris, Prague, Frankfurt and beyond. ‘Thank you for this.’
There’s no question new versions of the Riddler will keep popping up to battle Bruce Wayne. Now Paul Dano is poised to puzzle audiences March 4 in The Batman, following the likes of Jim Carrey in Batman Forever (1995) and Conan O’Brien in The Lego Batman Movie (2017). But they all owe a debt to […]
A new poll out Friday found for the first time that a majority of Swedes favor joining NATO as Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalates. Driving the news: 51% of Swedes are in favor of joining NATO, up from 42% in January, according to a poll by Demoskop and commissioned by Aftonbladet newspaper.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Swedes in opposition to joining NATO fell from 37% to 27%, the poll found.Sweden and close ally Finland attended Friday's meeting
As Heather Dubrow planned a "last minute" dinner party on the March 2 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she was consumed with perfecting the menu, service, and decor. Little did she know, the thing that would impress one of her guests the most was the wine. After several glasses of champagne and white wine during the dinner, Dr. Jen Armstrong couldn't stop raving about the "fantastic" red wine she was drinking. No, she really couldn't stop raving. "It's very good," Jen said before
The Bubble is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix April 1