Russian tank fires at its own troops — video

In fact, the Ukrainian military says invading Russian forces often fire at their own comrades-in-arms due to the lack of proper communications between Russian military units.

Ukrainian army officer Anatoliy Shtefan posted footage of one such example on Twitter on May 5.

The released footage is unique since it was shot by a Russian soldier who came under the so-called “friendly fire.”

At the same time, it is not small arms but a tank that shelled Russian positions from a distance of a few dozen meters.

While the operator himself survived the shelling, such cases are very revealing and highlight the chronic problems of the Russian army, which is unable to establish normal communication between its troops, the Ukrainian military says.

