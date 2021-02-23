Russian tanker cuts previously impossible path through warming Arctic

Russian tanker cuts previously impossible path through warming Arctic
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Moscow — A Russian natural gas tanker has completed an experimental round trip along the Northern Sea Route — the first time the path across the Arctic has been forged at this time of year. The voyage by the Christophe de Margerie tanker through the ice is the latest visual indicator of climate change in the delicate region. The tanker, run by the Sovcomflot shipping company, returned to the remote Russian gas terminal at Sabetta on February 19, taking Russia one step closer to its goal of year-round commercial navigation through the warming Arctic.

The LNG (liquefied natural gas) tanker set out from the Chinese port of Jiangsu on January 27 after delivering its cargo. It entered the Northern Sea Route, which traverses Russia's north coast, a few days later near Cape Dezhnev, where it was met by the Russian nuclear icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy (50 Years of Victory). Together they completed the 2,500-nautical-mile voyage through the ice in 11 days and 10 hours.

The vessel managed to complete the first leg of the trip from Russia to China without an icebreaker. Both of the journeys broke records for winter navigation due to the changing climate in the Arctic allowing passage through thinner ice. Using the Northern Sea Route enables shippers in Russia and other countries to avoid a much lengthier southern journey around Europe, the Middle East and all of southern Asia, saving millions of dollars.

The Northern Sea Route through the Arctic north of Siberia is now open. In February.There is no multi-year ice left there anymore.We are in a climate emergency. https://t.co/HwOSSkD6o7

— Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) February 21, 2021

The deepest ice encountered by the ships was about 5 feet thick. The vessels encountered no multi-year buildup of old ice on the route, however, and meteorologist and journalist Eric Holthaus called that a clear indicator of "a climate emergency."

Last May, the Christophe de Margerie became the first large-capacity cargo vessel to complete an eastbound transit of the Northern Sea Route, two months earlier in the year than the journey traditionally has been made.

The Russian tanker Christophe de Margerie is seen as it steams across the Northern Sea Route in February 2021.&#xa0; / Credit: Sovcomflot
The Russian tanker Christophe de Margerie is seen as it steams across the Northern Sea Route in February 2021. / Credit: Sovcomflot

"As a result of the early Northern Sea Route (NSR) voyage completed by Christophe de Margerie in May 2020, as well as the current NSR voyage, the navigation in the Eastern part of the Arctic was practically doubled," Sovcomflot CEO Igor Tonkovidov said earlier this month. He noted that for decades the transit route along that segment of the NSR had typically remained closed by ice from November until July.

"The Arctic is ours"

Novatek, the company that operates the LNG gas plant in Sabetta, plans to continue experimental voyages eastward along the Northern Sea Route, with the next one scheduled this spring, the daily Russian business newspaper Kommersant quoted the company's boss as saying.

An illustration by the European University at St. Petersburg shows the Northern Sea shipping route, which a Russian tanker traversed for the first time ever in the winter in February 2021, and the southern Suez Canal route. / Credit: European University at St. Petersburg
An illustration by the European University at St. Petersburg shows the Northern Sea shipping route, which a Russian tanker traversed for the first time ever in the winter in February 2021, and the southern Suez Canal route. / Credit: European University at St. Petersburg

Last year, Russia moved almost 33 million tons of cargo along the Northern Sea Route, including over 18 million tons of LNG. Cargo traffic along the NSR has grown almost fivefold in the past five years alone. "The route can handle a lot more than that," Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev said during a government meeting last week. He said that according to a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin, cargo traffic along the NSR should rise to 80 million tons per year by 2024. "One way that target can be achieved is by expanding the period of Arctic navigation," Trutnev said.

To help it achieve its lucrative Arctic ambitions, Russia has been renewing its unique civilian fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers. Last year Russia unveiled the new flagship of that fleet, the Arktika, said to be the world's biggest and most powerful.

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika returns to Saint Petersburg on December 14, 2019, after tests. / Credit: OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty
Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika returns to Saint Petersburg on December 14, 2019, after tests. / Credit: OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP/Getty

"Russia's Arctic attracts many who are interested in its resources," St. Petersburg Governor Georgy Poltavchenko said at the launch ceremony. "But the Arctic is ours, and we've proved it."

By the end of 2022 Russia plans to launch two more ships in the same series.

Environmentalists have raised concern over the growing presence of nuclear power in the sensitive Arctic region, which is already plagued by problems linked to climate change.

According to some estimates, the Arctic holds oil and gas reserves equivalent to 412 billion barrels of oil, about 22% of the world's undiscovered oil and gas.

Cabinet nominees face Senate grilling as Biden prepares to meet with Canadian leader

Grocery union demands vaccines and hazard pay for workers

Doctor explains why COVID-19 variants are more contagious

Recommended Stories

  • Iran says it hopes South Korea, Japan will release $1 billion in blocked funds

    Iran expressed hope on Tuesday that South Korea and Japan would agree to release about $1 billion of Iranian funds frozen in the two countries because of U.S. sanctions, but South Korea said it still needed to discuss the matter with the United States. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had reached preliminary agreements with the ambassadors of Japan and South Korea on the fund releases.

  • China calls for a reset, but U.S. says Beijing trying to 'avert blame'

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Monday the United States and China could work together on various issues if they repaired their damaged bilateral relations, but Washington accused Beijing of trying to avert blame for its actions. Wang, a Chinese state councillor and foreign minister, said Beijing stood ready to reopen constructive dialogue after ties sank to their lowest in decades under former president Donald Trump. But he urged Washington to respect China's core interests, stop "smearing" the ruling Communist Party, stop interfering in Beijing's internal affairs, and stop "conniving" with separatist forces for Taiwan's independence.

  • A Self-Taught Math Genius Wrote This Riddle While Serving Time in Prison. Can You Solve It?

    Christopher Havens got his number theory problem published in a college-level mathematics magazine.

  • Maduro’s dictatorship in Venezuela is a global challenge and demands a global response | Opinion

    Last December, I had the unforgettable opportunity to travel to Cúcuta, with the support of Colombian immigration authorities, and meet with hundreds of my fellow Venezuelans who, fleeing the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro, crossed the border and sought refuge in Colombian territory. Women, men, and children not only talked about their suffering but also tirelessly repeated: We must continue fighting, we must put an end to the dictatorship.

  • The National Park Service's New App Makes Planning a Visit Easier Than Ever

    The app will feature all 423 National Park Service units, eliminating the need to download individual apps for each park.

  • Elon Musk says Starlink's satellite internet speeds will 'double' in 2021

    The CEO tweeted on Monday that Starlink's speeds should increase significantly this year, as should the company's service area.

  • Indian Country gripped by Haaland hearing for top US post

    For Native Americans, Deb Haaland is more than an elected official on track to become the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior Department. News of her historic nomination electrified Indian Country. Tribal leaders and organizations for weeks have urged people to write and call U.S. senators who will decide if she’ll lead the agency that has broad oversight over Native American affairs and energy development.

  • Days Before Blackouts, One Texas Power Giant Sounded the Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp., one of the largest power generators in Texas, said it warned state agencies days before cascading blackouts plunged millions into darkness that internal forecasts showed electricity demand was expected to exceed supply.Despite the warning, “the coordination and planning by authorities across the broader energy sector were seemingly disproportionate to the severity of the situation,” Vistra said in an emailed statement late Sunday. The company didn’t identify which state entities it contacted. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is the state’s grid operator, while the Texas Public Utility Commission regulates power generators.Ercot said in a statement its “operating notices incentived all available generation to serve customers” and didn’t immediately comment on the Vistra letter. Andrew Barlow, an official with the PUC, said he wasn’t privy to any correspondence between the agency and Vistra and referred the matter to Ercot.“Days ahead of this event, Vistra and others forecasted insufficient generation would be available, and we began winter emergency preparations,” the statement said. “The warning signs were there, but the public was unaware of the gravity of the situation, which led to people being unable to respond and make the necessary adjustments for their families.”Vistra shares rose 1.1% before the start of regular trading Monday in New York. Read more: How Extreme Cold Turned Into a U.S. Energy Crisis: QuickTakeAt its peak, more than 4 million Texans were without power over several days of unprecedented cold. Dozens have perished in the wake of what has now become known as the largest forced power outage in U.S. history. Even when electricity was restored as temperatures rose, millions remained without safe drinking water after power outages hit treatment plants and water pumps used to pressurize lines.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WhatsApp to switch off messages for all who reject new terms

    The company lays out what will happen to users who do not accept its updated conditions.

  • New photos of the Boeing 777 engine that failed show where a blade snapped off inside

    United Airlines Flight 328 had to land after its Pratt & Whitney engine failed, leading airlines to ground Boeing 777 planes with that engine.

  • Gas to Gaza? The pipeline that might provide a lifeline

    Talks on a gas pipeline that would cross political faultlines and deliver reliable energy to the impoverished Gaza Strip have moved from the abstract to the concrete in recent weeks, three officials with knowledge of the process told Reuters. But Israeli, Palestinian, Qatari and European interests have converged in recent weeks with the aim of getting gas flowing to Gaza in 2023, say the officials. The plan would see natural gas from the deepwater Leviathan field operated by Chevron in the eastern Mediterranean flow through an existing pipeline into Israel, and from there into Gaza through a proposed new extension.

  • DUI suspect’s burned feet lead to arrest in another crime, Illinois sheriff says

    The driver suffered “severe burns” to his feet, leading to his arrest in a months-long investigation, authorities say.

  • How the Air Force pulled off a first-of-its-kind bomber flyover at the Super Bowl, according a pilot who did it

    After four years of preparation, a B-1B, a B-2, and a B-52 roared over the crowd at Super Bowl LV in a first-of-its-kind flyover.

  • David Attenborough to U.N.: 'Climate change a threat to global security, I don't envy you'

    British naturalist David Attenborough warned on Tuesday that climate change is the biggest security threat that modern humans have ever faced, telling the U.N. Security Council: "I don't envy you the responsibility that this places on all of you." Attenborough, 94, the world's most influential wildlife broadcaster, addressed a virtual meeting of the 15-member council on climate-related risks to international peace and security, chaired by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "If we continue on our current path, we will face the collapse of everything that gives us our security: food production, access to fresh water, habitable ambient temperature and ocean food chains," Attenborough said.

  • Demi Lovato realized she needed to 'let go of' her long hair while recovering from an eating disorder

    Demi Lovato debuted her new shorter locks late last year and says she feels "so free" with her new hair.

  • A New York man was killed by his own gender reveal explosive that detonated as he built it, police say

    Christopher Pekny's death follows a line of tragedies and disasters stemming from the viral trend of gender reveal parties.

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Hong Kong crafting 'patriotic' oath for local councils, Beijing wants loyalists in charge

    Hong Kong's government will gazette a bill later this week that will require community level district councils to pledge an oath of allegiance to the Chinese-ruled city's mini-constitution, further stifling democratic opposition. Secretary for Mainland and Constitutional Affairs Eric Tsang said politicians deemed insincere would be blocked from office, releasing details of the bill a day after a senior official in China's cabinet said provisions should be made to ensure "patriots" were running Hong Kong. "The law will fulfill the constitutional responsibility of the government," Tsang said.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Myanmar coup: Huge crowds mourn woman killed in protests

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.