Russian tanks were intended for invasion of NATO countries, Estonian FM says

Urmas Reinsalu

“We are aware of the fact that the Russian tanks, which are currently burning in Ukraine, were intended for a large-scale invasion of NATO countries, including Estonia,” he said.

Read also: Ukrainians not prepared to forego EU and NATO membership in exchange for peace, survey shows

“At the same time, we are actively purchasing new weapons and have increased our defense budget from 2 to 3% (of GDP).”

Reinsalu noted that his country maintains its security forces at a high level of readiness, to counteract possible unpredictable actions from the Russian side.

Read also: US ready to defend Baltic states amid Russian threat, Defense Secretary Austin assures

On Dec. 22, Polish Foreign Ministry said that Poland, Moldova, and the Baltic countries were on the "Kremlin’s target list," but there would be no new Russian invasions in near future.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine