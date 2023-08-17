Russian Tea Time celebrates 30 years of afternoon tea service

TechCrunch

Today it is releasing Arthur Bench, an open source tool to help users find the best LLM for a particular set of data. Adam Wenchel, CEO and co-founder at Arthur, says the company has seen a lot of interest in generative AI and LLMs, and so they have been putting a lot of effort into creating products. “Arthur Bench solves one of the critical problems that we just hear with every customer which is [with all of the model choices], which one is best for your particular application,” Wenchel told TechCrunch.