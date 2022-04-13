Russian teenage racer who made an apparent Nazi salute accused by motorsport bosses of lacking respect for humanity and stripped of license

Karting champion Artem Severiukhin on the podium at an event in Portugal on April 10, 2022. Screenshot/FIA

Artem Severiukhin has had his racing license revoked by Italian motorsport authorities.

Severiukhin appeared to make a Nazi salute while celebrating a Karting win in Portugal Sunday.

The Automobile Club d'Italia said his actions undermined "humanity, dignity and civil coexistence."

Artem Severiukhin, the 15-year-old Russian kart racer who appeared to make a Nazi salute on the podium of a recent race, has had his racing license revoked by Italian motorsport bosses, who accused him of showing a lack of respect for humanity.

In a statement published Tuesday, the Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI) — Italy's motorsport governing body — said that after holding an extraordinary meeting of its sporting council, it had decided to take away Severiukhin's license. The Russian teenager has been competing under the Italian flag since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Severiukhin has shown a lack of respect not only for the universal values that have always inspired every sport, but also for humanity, dignity and civil coexistence," the ACI's statement said, adding that the gesture was "unspeakable and unacceptable."

Severiukhin caused outrage in the world of motorsport Sunday when he raised his arm in what seemed to be a Nazi salute, having taken victory in the opening round of the European Karting Championships, which took place in Portimao, Portugal.

Standing on the podium to celebrate his win, Severiukhin pounded his chest before raising the salute, then bursting into laughter which lasted for several seconds.

After the apparent Nazi salute, Severiukhin was almost immediately dropped by his team, Ward Racing, and is currently under investigation by the FIA.

He has since apologized for his conduct, calling himself a "fool," but denying that he supports Nazism or fascism in any way.

"Standing on the podium, I depicted a gesture that many perceived as a Nazi greeting. But that's not true. I have never supported Nazism and consider it one of the worst crimes against humanity," he said in a statement on his Instagram page.

"I know it's my fault, I know I'm a fool, and I'm ready to be punished."

The removal of Severiukhin's license in Italy means that for the time being, he is likely unable to compete in any further events in the European karting season, unless another European nation is willing to grant him a new license.

The ACI said it did not rule out further punishment for Severiukhin but did not specify what form that punishment could take.

