Russian tourists flock back to Egypt's Red Sea

Bassem Aboualabass
·3 min read

Mussa al-Nahas sat outside his fragrance and spice shop overlooking the Red Sea beaming at the sight of Russian tourists, who are beginning to flood back to Sharm el-Sheikh six years after a terror attack.

"Today is much, much better than three or four months ago because the Russians are back," he told AFP.

"The return of Russian flights has spurred other countries to also open up," he added.

Nahas, 42, has spent half of his life in the idyllic, sun-drenched Red Sea resort which was badly hit economically after the 2015 downing of a Metrojet plane that killed 224 mostly Russian passengers.

The attack was claimed by the so-called Islamic State jihadist group, which has a presence in the restive North Sinai region.

In the wake of the crash, Russia instituted a blanket ban on all flights to the Red Sea from 2015, and even to Cairo for a few weeks.

The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 was a double blow driving away the remaining tourists -- the country's lifeline.

Tourism represents about 10 percent of the GDP of Egypt where a third of the 100 million-strong population lives below the poverty line.

"We used to say that Sharm el-Sheikh had become a ghost town," said Nahas.

But in August, the fortunes of Sharm -- as it is affectionately known -- started to look up when the first plane from Moscow touched back down at the local airport.

After years of diplomacy, the long-running ban was finally lifted.

- 'Like things used to be' -

Tour guide Abdelqader Abdel-Rahman, 30, who was preparing to take a group of Hungarian adventurers on a desert safari on quad bikes, was delighted to see the tourists milling around town.

"Before 2015, there were about 120-150 flights coming from Russia weekly... We hope that things go back to what they used to be," he told AFP.

Currently, there are about 20 flights from Russia landing in Sharm every week.

Capitalising on the appetite for tourism after months of global lockdowns, Egypt's tourism ministry has waived visa fees for 28 countries including many from eastern Europe.

In April, the country welcomed half a million tourists alone, twice as many as January, according to official figures.

"Since Russian planes have started coming back, the town has begun moving. Lots of people have gone back to their old jobs and have opened up their bazaars and restaurants again," Abdel-Rahman said.

Tourists are also happy to be back in the largest Arab country with plenty to explore from the pyramids in the north to the beauty of the Red Sea corals.

Sipping tea in a Bedouin tent in the desert before hitting the dunes, Hungarian Roland Juni, 41, said he had last visited a decade ago.

"I don't feel too many differences. I liked it 10 years ago and I like it now," he said.

"Now I see many, many Russians here. More than before," he added.

In 2019, before the onslaught of the pandemic, Egypt's tourism revenues reached $13 billion. But they plummeted to $4 billion last year, a huge shock for some two million workers in the industry.

- 'We've missed it a lot' -

Russian tourists have also been lining up for Sharm's marine activities from snorkelling and diving to jet-skiing.

Standing on the deck of a boat, Alexei Volnyago, 35, extolled: "We don't have seas like this in Russia... It's spectacular over here."

"We haven't been to Sharm in five years... we've missed it a lot."

At a major shopping centre, another Russian tourist named Alexei was busy picking out juicy, ripe mangoes -- a delicacy to savour in hot Egyptian climes.

"Prices are pretty good... and the people are kind," he told AFP, strolling the aisles.

Shopkeeper Nahas recalled his Russian doctor friend who for 11 years spent six months annually in Sharm. "We used to call him Alexei the Sharmawi," Nahas said.

"As soon as flights were back in the air, he also came back."

bam/ff/jkb/oho

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Posable King Tut Figure Looks Real Enough to Curse You

    This posable King Tut collectible figure from Japan's Good Smile Company looks so good we're worried it'll place a mummy's curse on us. The post Posable King Tut Figure Looks Real Enough to Curse You appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Laugh-Out-Loud Halloween Jokes That'll Tickle a Skeleton's Funny Bone

    Add some laughs to your October 31 celebration. These punny and kid-friendly Halloween jokes will make the occasion even more fun.

  • Why Shiba Inu Shot Higher This Week, and Brought Dogecoin With It

    Meme cryptocurrency coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) had a pretty nice week for investors, with a gain of over 150% as of Friday morning after hitting a new all-time high on Wednesday. Based on a year-ago price of $0.000000000079 per coin, Shiba Inu is up more than 80,000,000% over the past year. This week's run has also pulled Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) along for the ride, with a weekly gain of almost 15%.

  • 'When #shiba?' ask Robinhood users hungry for dogecoin-like returns

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Investors clamoring for Robinhood Markets to host shiba inu, a meme-inspired cryptocurrency that has soared in value this month, may need to bide their time as the app-based brokerage says it is in no hurry to list new currencies and analysts expect revenue growth to come from elsewhere. Shiba inu is a spinoff of dogecoin, itself born as a satire of a cryptocurrency frenzy in 2013, and has almost no practical use. The currency's eye-watering rally has Robinhood users demanding a piece of the action.

  • China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October to shrink for a second month, hurt by persistently high raw material prices and softer domestic demand, pointing to more economic disquiet in the final quarter of 2021. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 49.2 in October, down from 49.6 in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Sunday. China's sprawling manufacturing sector has steadily slowed this year, with output in September growing at its most feeble pace since March 2020 due to environmental curbs, power rationing and higher raw material prices.

  • G20 under pressure to deliver on climate ahead of UN talks

    G20 leaders gather for a second day of their Rome summit on Sunday, with all eyes on whether they can deliver a meaningful commitment on climate change ahead of crucial UN talks.

  • In China, 300 coronavirus cases means public shaming, marooned travelers and a nationwide dragnet

    With tourists stranded at vacation spots, major cities under lockdown and whole train-loads of passengers placed in quarantine, Chinese authorities have enlisted vast swaths of the population to track down and smother the country's third outbreak of the delta variant this year. On Friday, the National Health Commission reported 48 symptomatic coronavirus infections from local spread, bringing the number of confirmed cases from the latest outbreak to more than 300 people across 14 provinces.Subsc

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • Fort Worth mother meets MedStar 911 dispatcher who helped save her 3-week-old baby

    Fort Worth resident Erin Fennell met MedStar 911 dispatcher Valerie Carson on Friday, eight weeks after Carson helped Fennell save her baby’s life.

  • Nearly 100 American Airlines flight cancellations at DFW due to weather, under-staffing

    Hundreds of American Airlines flights were canceled and delayed Saturday due to staffing problems and severe winds, the company said.

  • Post-earnings QuantumScape Stock Drop Offers Ancillary EV Opportunity

    QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is a pre-sales technology company working on the next generation of batteries. Since its year-ago listing via a reverse merger with SPAC Kensington Capital Acquisition, QS stock has more than doubled in value. Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com Its solid-state technology could allow electric car drivers to enjoy longer ranges and faster charging times, which would make them even more attractive as an option in this increasingly greener world we live in. At the height of

  • Spooky News: Automakers And Car Shoppers Are Going To Keep Hurting

    Chip shortages and other problems don’t seem to be going anywhere for a while…

  • This Luxe Riviera Maya Resort Just Debuted Brand-new $1.5 Million Residences — and We Got a Sneak Peek

    Each villa comes with a plunge pool and picture-perfect Caribbean views.

  • Washington committed to helping Taiwan defend itself - U.S. official

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -The top U.S. representative in Taiwan, Sandra Oudkirk, said on Friday that the United States is committed to helping Taiwan defend itself amid heightened tensions between Taipei and Beijing. Speaking to reporters at her first news conference since assuming her post in July, she described U.S. relations with Taiwan as "rock-solid". "The United States has a commitment to help Taiwan provide for its self-defence," said Oudkirk, who heads the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

  • Russia hits new record for coronavirus infections

    Russia on Saturday reported a record number of new coronavirus infections as authorities hope to stem the rising contagion by keeping most people off work for the next week. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 40,251 new infections in 24 hours, exceeding the previous record 40,096 reported on Thursday. More than 8.47 million infections have been recorded in the country of 146 million during the pandemic.

  • China's Xi calls for COVID-19 vaccine mutual recognition

    Speaking to the Group of 20 Leaders' Summit in Rome via video link, Xi said China had provided more than 1.6 billion COVID shots to the world, and was working with 16 nations to cooperate on manufacturing doses. "China is willing to work with all parties to improve the accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries," Xi said. Xi reiterated China's support of the World Trade Organization (WTO) making an early decision on waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, and he called for vaccine companies to be encouraged to transfer technology to developing countries.

  • Crew Dragon flight to space station delayed

    Launch was reset for early Wednesday due to rough seas in the crew's abort landing zone.

  • Virginia Beach confronts inescapable costs of rising seas

    Voters in the sprawling coastal city of Virginia Beach will decide whether to approve one of the larger municipal bonds in the U.S. that would be used to protect against rising seas and intensifying hurricanes. The referendum underscores the mounting costs of adapting to climate change for U.S. cities. “I’m not confident that it will pass,” said Virginia Wasserberg, whose Virginia Beach home was among 1,400 houses and businesses flooded by heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

  • American Airlines cancels flights due to staff shortages, bad weather

    American Airlines Group Inc said on Saturday it has canceled hundreds of scheduled flights over the weekend due to staff shortages and unfavorable weather conditions. The airlines said it has so far canceled 500 flights on Saturday and over 300 flights on Sunday, in addition to 376 flights canceled on Friday. "With additional weather throughout the system, our staffing begins to run tight as crew members end up out of their regular flight sequences," the airlines said in a statement.

  • Shiba Inus or Squids? Crypto investors ride latest craze, fanning bubble debate

    Shiba Inu's explosive price action has sparked a debate about which of these new emerging coins are legitimate investments, and which are scams.