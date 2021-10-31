Russian tourists flock back to Egypt's Red Sea

The Guardian

Since the 1950s, Marin county waters have been home to a community of mariners. Now local authorities say they have to leave Jeff Jacob Chase rows towards a friend’s boat in Richardson Bay in Sausalito, California. Photograph: Hardy Wilson/The Guardian For decades, a group known as the “anchor-outs” enjoyed a relatively peaceful existence in a corner of the San Francisco Bay. The mariners carved out an affordable, bohemian community on the water, in a county where the median home price recently