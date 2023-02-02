Russian troops are aiming to seize all of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts in next few months, warns military intel

The Russian invaders are preparing for a new offensive

He claimed that Ukraine posseses evidence of Russian preparations for a new massive offensive in the east of Ukraine.

Read also: Russia likely preparing for offensive in Ukraine in coming months, says ISW

"We observe how Russian occupying forces are pulling the assault groups, military units, equipment and ammunition to the east (of Ukraine),” he explained.

“According to Ukraine's defense intelligence, Putin has ordered the seizure of the entirety of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts by March.”

He added that Russia is using Belarusian territory to train newly mobilized soldiers, but it does not have enough forces and equipment to launch an assault on Ukraine from that direction in the coming weeks.

Read also: Russia unlikely to succeed in its spring offensive, experts say

"As for now, there are no real combat groups,” Chernyak said.

“There is no threat that Belarus will be involved directly into the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, we have to take these risks into account.”

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has claimed earlier that Russian occupiers are preparing a new assault from two directions.

Read also: Putin’s ‘window of opportunity’ on battlefield closing, says former NATO head Rasmussen

"It could be Donbas and it could be the southern direction, as well," he said.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine