Russian troops blow all bridges on right bank of Kherson Oblast, says regional official

Russian troops blow all bridges on right bank of Kherson Oblast

“The invaders blew up not only the Daryivka and Tiahynka bridges, they blew up the bridge on the way out of Snihurivka towards Kherson across the canal, they blew up the bridge in Novokairy, they blew up the bridge in Mylove,” he said.

“That is, the invaders are blowing up absolutely all the bridges on the right bank of Kherson Oblast.”

This is how the Russians will attempt to buy time for their retreat, Khlan added.

The Russian invaders have already blown up eight bridges in Kherson Oblast, according to reports on social networks as of Nov. 9.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are reportedly beginning the liberation of the town of Snihurivka in Mykolayiv Oblast, which, if successful, will pave the way to the liberation of the city of Kherson.

