Russian Troops Brag They Bombed Fleeing Families at Train Station

ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

A few minutes before it became clear that women, children and elderly people were among the at least 39 dead and nearly 100 known to be injured when a missile struck the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine, Russian soldiers were bragging about the hit on Telegram.

The missile struck the main evacuation center in the area and seems to herald the beginning of an intensified offensive that Russia warned was coming.

Minutes later, the messages, which included claims to have successfully obliterated “a crowd of Ukrainian militants at the Kramatorsk railway station” the messages were edited or disappeared altogether, according to several accounts by journalists in the region.

Before it became clear that the missile had hit civilians, pro-Russian telegram channels claimed it had been deliberately launched into "a crowd of Ukrainian militants at the Kramatorsk railway station". Now edited or deleted. https://t.co/LnttiWsZeh pic.twitter.com/UA1Gwu5uHZ — Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) April 8, 2022

Journalists who had visited the train station in recent days documented hundreds of people crowded onto platforms waiting to evacuate. Ukrainian military officials posted photos of the aftermath on Telegram, which showed mangled corpses and suitcases on the tracks. Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Reuters that thousands of people were inside the station when the rocket hit. “The ‘Rashists’ knew very well where they were aiming and what they wanted,” he said, referring to a nickname for Russian fascists. “They wanted to sow panic and fear, they wanted to take as many civilians as possible.”

Thousands of desperate people were trying to flee the war with just the belongings that fit into one or two suitcases. Many of them never made it. Ukrainian Presidency Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tetiana Ihnatchenko, spokesperson for the Donetsk regional administration, told CNN that the Russian military knew the station would be full of civilians. “[Evacuations] have been going on since February 26, and the Russians knew that thousands of people are there every day,” she said. “I believe that’s what they were counting on.”

Story continues

Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky called the act another atrocity. “The inhuman Russians are not changing their methods,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil without limits. And if it is not punished, then it will never stop.”

Russia also hit at least two residential houses in the once-picturesque port city of Odessa on Friday. It is unclear if there are any victims in that attack.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.