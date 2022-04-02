Russian Troops Dead After Getting ‘Treated’ to Poisoned Meals, Ukraine Officials Say

Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry / Facebook

In a show of hospitality, Ukrainian citizens in the besieged region of Kharkiv have reportedly been “treating” Russian troops local delicacies—laced with poison.

At least two troops from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division of the Russian Federation died immediately after eating stuffed buns served by the residents of Izium, a town about 80 miles southeast of Kharkiv, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine wrote Saturday in an announcement posted to Facebook.

Another 28 Russians are being treated in intensive care from eating the contaminated treats. The condition of these poisoned invaders has yet to be confirmed.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=283693983942029&set=a.230157752628986&type=3

According to the Intelligence Directorate, several hundred Russian soldiers have also suffered severe illnesses from drinking poisoned alcohol while occupying the region. Ukrainian officials said that the Russian military is “writing off these cases as so-called ‘non-combat losses.’”

Though Russian troops have reportedly retreated from the capital of Kyiv, The New York Times reports that insurgent forces have not relented in their efforts to take Izium, despite the locals’ culinary efforts. The town, which lies along the eastern frontline near the Russian border, has been targeted intensely since the start of the war nearly six weeks ago. Control of the eastern city, which is about 70 miles from the Russian border, would allow Russians to strategically coordinate with forces fighting further south in the Donbas region. This would then split the eastern front and isolate Ukraine’s southern forces from those fighting in the north.

Putin Stoops to Shocking New Low in Humiliating Retreat From Kyiv

The historic city of Kharkiv, which lies about 25 miles from the border, has sustained some of the most severe fighting since the war began, the Times reports. In the struggle to take the strategic city, Russian forces have reportedly resorted to destroying it.

Story continues

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.