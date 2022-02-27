Russian troops enter Ukraine's 2nd largest city

Reuters

The streets of central Kyiv lay almost deserted in the winter sunshine on Sunday, with residents ordered to stay in shelters as Russian forces continued to shell the city's outskirts, although some were still trying to leave despite the curfew. On the fourth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the capital was still in Ukrainian government hands, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rallying his people despite Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. At Kyiv's main railway station, hundreds of stranded passengers waited for trains to take them west, away from the fighting, watched over by a heavy guard of black-clad police armed with assault rifles.