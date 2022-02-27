Russian troops enter Ukraine's 2nd largest city
Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south on Sunday (Feb. 27)
Separately, the Interfax Ukraine agency said Russian soldiers were trying to capture one of the city's electricity generating stations. Hours earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had predicted Russian troops would mount an assault overnight.
Russian forces entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, before dawn on Sunday, engaging in urban combat and blowing up a gas pipeline in the city.
Russian troops entered Ukraine's key city of Kharkiv overnight and bombed at least one residential building amid reports of fierce fighting.
Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said Friday the second day of Russian attacks on Ukraine were "more brutal," but not as successful as the enemy planned. (Feb. 25)
President Zelensky said: "Every friend of Ukraine who wants to join Ukraine in defending the country please come over, we will give you weapons."
The streets of central Kyiv lay almost deserted in the winter sunshine on Sunday, with residents ordered to stay in shelters as Russian forces continued to shell the city's outskirts, although some were still trying to leave despite the curfew. On the fourth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the capital was still in Ukrainian government hands, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rallying his people despite Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. At Kyiv's main railway station, hundreds of stranded passengers waited for trains to take them west, away from the fighting, watched over by a heavy guard of black-clad police armed with assault rifles.
‘I think that will be a great cause of concern for president Putin’
Further sanctions, including the suspension of Russia's access to the global SWIFT payment system, could follow. According to the EU, the sanctions are designed "to cripple the Kremlin's ability to finance the war, impose clear economic and political costs on Russia's political elite responsible for the invasion and diminish (Russia's) economic base". The EU has blacklisted hundreds of additional people, many of them members of the Russian parliament who voted for the recognition of the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.
As Russian troops draw closer to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv's mayor is both filled with pride over his citizens' spirit and anxious about how long they can hold out. In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, after a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv. When Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Thursday, the city of 2.8 million people initially reacted with concern but also a measure of self-possession.
Madonna called for the end of "Russia's pointless and greed driven invasion of the Ukraine" on social media.
Britain has already sent 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to the Ukrainian army.
With world leaders looking to heap more financial punishment on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his violent invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. and E.U. are set to freeze the assets of Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov—both of whom are believed to have amassed extreme wealth. Putin is reportedly one of the richest people in the world, but his exact net worth is nearly impossible to tally. Bill Browder, a U.S. investor who made a fortune in Russia before becoming a prominent Kremlin critic, told the U.S. Senate in 2017 that Putin had accumulated $200 billion in assets.
"Dancing With the Stars" pro Val Chmerkovskiy, whose brother Maks is currently in Ukraine, shared a post about the conflict to Instagram.
Russia has warned of “military consequences” if Finland and Sweden join Nato, after their leaders held talks with the alliance in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Soldiers picking through charred debris scattered near the smouldering remains of a truck and a few civilians taking fresh air before a curfew were among scarce signs of life in Ukraine's capital on Saturday, after a second night of artillery barrages. Russian forces have been pounding the centuries-old capital Kyiv and other cities with cruise missiles and shells since the start of an invasion on Thursday morning.