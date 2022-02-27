Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Axios
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Ukrainian troops were fighting Russia's military on the streets of Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's invading forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city Sunday, per the BBC.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Russia's military has stepped up pressure on strategic ports in southern Ukraine after a series of assaults on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere in the country, AP notes. Ukraine's government remained in control of the capital, Kyiv, despite another night of bombardment from Russian forces, per multiple reports.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Massive explosions light up Kyiv sky as Russian forces assault capital

    Ukrainian troops were holding off a massive assault from Russia's military in Kyiv on Sunday, as streetfighting erupted in Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city on the fourth day of the unprovoked invasion.The latest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country siding with Putin. He said he's willing to hold talks "in a country from whose territory rockets

  • MI6 chief believes Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine could be 'unwinnable'

    The head of MI6 has revealed he believes Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine will probably be “unwinnable” because the Russian president will never secure a wider political victory.

  • In photos: Ukrainian forces fight Russian advance on Kyiv

    The fighting in and around Kyiv intensified Saturday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to stay in the capital and "protect our country." The big picture: At least 198 Ukrainians, including three children, have been killed since Russia launched its invasion, according to Ukraine's health ministry.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ukrainian troops are resisting Russia's efforts to advance into Kyiv on Saturday, and loud explosions and fighting

  • Can a community energy group help cut your bills?

    Specialist community groups are offering workshops and home visits to help people reduce energy costs.

  • Ukraine's President Zelensky rejects Russia's Belarus peace talks offer, saying it's not neutral

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country helping Russia's invading forces.Driving the news: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the "Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians" in the Belarusian city of Homel, per AP. Zelensky said in a video address that he's open to talks, but not in Belarus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Ukraine's capital under attack

    Russia's military has invaded Kyiv and continues to advance across the sovereign nation. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

  • Russia closes in on Ukraine's capital

    CBS News correspondent Charlie D'Agata is in Ukraine's capital as Russian forces are blanketing the country with a military assault.

  • North Korea launches suspected missile in 8th test this year

    North Korea has launched a suspected missile in its apparent eighth missile test in 2022.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japan's Defense Ministry said North Korea had fired a possible ballistic missile on Sunday local time for North Korea, The Associated Press reported.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide any further details about the missile test beyond that it had occurred, per the AP.Japan's Coast Guard said "an object...

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • UK says Russia needs to withdraw from Ukraine for any talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday there could be no talks with Russia over Ukraine while Moscow has troops in its neighbour. Truss also said she had drawn up a "hit list" of Russian oligarchs and every few weeks the government would target their private jets, their properties and other possessions. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, under pressure over a series of parties at his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under a strict COVID-19 lockdown, has wanted to take a lead in the West's response to the Ukraine crisis.

  • Report: China told Russia about U.S. intel on invasion

    U.S. officials tried half a dozen times over three months to get China to help head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine — but were repeatedly rebuffed by Beijing, The New York Times reports.Why it matters: The U.S. kept presenting Beijing with intelligence on Russia's buildup around Ukraine "and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade," according to The Times. The Chinese, including the foreign minister and the ambassador to the U.S., said they did not think an invasion was in the works

  • Russian troops enter Kyiv outskirts: report

    Russian troops on Friday reached the outskirts of Kyiv as Ukrainian forces fought back against Russia's military offensive, The New York Times reports.The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops had invaded the Obolon district, which is a suburb of the capital city, according to the Times. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Ukrainians during a televised public address that the capital of nearly 3 million people would be...

  • Live updates on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Follow for the latest Tweets on the situation in Ukraine.

  • Russian army deploys its TOS-1 heavy flamethrower, capable of vaporizing human bodies, near Ukrainian border, footage shows

    CNN footage from inside Russia shows a TOS-1 heavy flamethrower mounted on a T-72 tank chassis being deployed near Kharkiv, Ukraine.

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • Russia threatens 'military and political consequences' if Finland, Sweden try joining NATO

    Russia threatened "military and political consequences" against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday."Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face...

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell erupts at CBS News journalist while being questioned about election-related White House notes: 'You're a traitor!'

    At CPAC, Costa tried to follow up on a story published in The New York Times about a January 2021 White House meeting between Trump and Lindell.

  • Barack Obama Releases Statement On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.

  • Pentagon Official: Russia Has Lost ‘Momentum’ in Ukraine Invasion

    A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Friday afternoon that Russian forces have lost “momentum” in their invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tucker Carlson condemned for Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘Rwanda’ comments

    Fox News anchor accused of presenting ‘perfect distillation of white supremacy’ in rant against Biden supreme court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday. Biden said of her nomination: ‘For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America.’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson is an attempt to “defile” the supreme court and “humiliate and degrade” the US, the Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson claimed on Friday night. If