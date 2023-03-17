Russian troops exhausted and incapable of even local offensive efforts, U.K.

За даними британської розвідки, зараз війська РФ не здатні навіть на локальний наступ

Russian forces and Wagner mercenaries recently gained a foothold on the western bank of the Bakhmutka River, which had previously marked a front line in the Bakhmut city center, UK intel tweeted.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces, however, continue to hold strong positions in the western part of the city.

The intelligence noted that Russia is demonstrating the lowest level of local offensive efforts since at least since January 2023.

It is likely that the offensive capacity of Russian troops is currently depleted at a rate that prevents them from even local attacks.

"Russian leaders will likely seek to regenerate the offensive potential of the force once personnel and munition stocks are replenished. In the meantime, commanders will likely be forced to choose between carrying out offensive operations and conducting a credible defence of the full line," the message reads.

Ukrainian Armed Forces have recently adopted so-called "death grit" tactics which allows them to destroy up to 80% of Russian military equipment and personnel, the General Staff reported.

An estimated 20,000 - 30,000 Russian troops and mercenaries have been eliminated in and around the area of Bakhmut alone since May 2022, said UK senior military advisor to the OSCE, Ian Stubbs.

